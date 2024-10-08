Lions seek 80-minute performances on three-match URC tour of Europe

The Lions have enjoyed a strong start to the season with bonus point wins over Ulster and Edinburgh and now have to back that up on tour.

Lions centre Rynhardt Jonker in action during their URC match against Edinburgh at Ellis Park over the past weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Despite arguably the best first half performance in United Rugby Championship (URC) history against Edinburgh at Ellis Park last weekend, Lions players Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Rynhardt Jonker weren’t satisfied with their overall performance.

The Lions ran in an incredible seven tries in the first half to power to a 48-0 lead at halftime, which was the biggest leading margin after 40 minutes in the competition’s history, but an improved Edinburgh and a Lions team falling off their game in the second 40 minutes allowed the home team to seal a 55-21 win.

Both Ntlabakanye and Jonker were happy with the first half performance, but stressed the need to put in a full 80-minute performance, especially with the team heading on a three game tour to the UK and Italy over the coming weeks.

“It (the performance) was good, particularly our first half, but we all know a rugby game is 80 minutes and I think we slacked off in the second half so that’s something we have to look at going on tour,” explained Ntlabakanye.

“I don’t think our defence was very good against Ulster (opening match). That was something we needed to improve on (going into the Edinburgh game).

“We saw how easy it is to get turnovers when you stay disciplined (in the first half against Edinburgh). You look at how different (better) our discipline on defence was in the first half from second. So that’s definitely something to work on.”

Fast start

Jonker highlighted the Lions’ fast start, that saw them scoring at more than a point a minute in the first half, and secured the bonus point by the 26th minute, as something they had been working on, but that they had to try continue that over the whole game.

“We always want a fast start and that was actually one of our fastest starts we’ve had in a while. So we were grateful for that. But rugby is 80 minutes. We know against other opposition we will have to play for the full 80 minutes,” said Jonker.

“This competition is extremely competitive, so we know we need to get in that 80-minute performance. We are grateful for that first 40 (against Edinburgh). But we need to step up, have a good review and keep improving.”

The Lions fly out to Wales on Tuesday afternoon, with them set to take on Dragons in Newport on Sunday in their first match of their tour.

They follow that up by heading to Italy to take on Zebre, before heading to Dublin to face Irish giants Leinster in their final tour game before the month break for the November internationals.

Lions tour fixtures