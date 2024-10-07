Lions hope Wolhuter injury isn’t serious as he starts to hit his straps

Lions flyhalf Kade Wolhuter making a break for the Lions during a recent URC match. Wolhuter limped off injured during the recent game against Edinburgh. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is hopeful that budding flyhalf Kade Wolhuter’s injury that forced him off the field in the first half of their 55-21 hammering of Edinburgh at Ellis Park over the weekend isn’t serious.

Wolhuter put in a brilliant 33-minute shift, before he limped off after being heavily involved in the Lions’ fifth try of an incredible half that saw them dot down seven times.

That wasn’t the only try he was involved with, after it was his half break and offload that got Morne van den Berg away before he put the ball on the boot for Edwill van der Merwe‘s try.

He also put a top pass on a platter for Rynhardt Jonker to run onto, straight into a hole to go over for the Lions’ fourth.

The fifth try was then made by Wolhuter, stepping through the Edinburgh defence and breaking from his own half, before putting in wing Rabz Maxwane for the score.

However, it seemed like he felt something during that break, as he didn’t take the kick for poles, with scrumhalf Van Den Berg slotting the touchline conversion, and shortly after the restart Wolhuter limped off to be replaced by Sanele Nohamba.

“Even though it was only about 35 minutes, I told him that I thought that had been his best performance in a Lions jumper by far. That’s the promise he has shown since schoolboy level. That ability to attack, to defend, to kick, to take space and make good decisions.

“Hopefully we pulled him soon enough. In the moment he felt something and we will only know once he’s been checked if it’s something with the muscle. So hopefully it’s not that bad.”

Injury struggles

The 23-year-old has had a torrid time with injuries, from when he was with the Stormers and Western Province, and after his move up to the Lions over a year ago.

He finally managed to build up some good momentum with a run of strong performances in the Currie Cup and he will be desperate to continue his impressive start to his Lions URC career.

Another Lions youngster that impressed against Edinburgh was 23-year-old Jarod Cairns, who backed up his strong first URC start against Ulster, with a second impressive showing against the Scottish side.

Cairns showed his versatility by switching from six a week ago to seven this past weekend, after JC Pretorius returned from injury, while Ruan Venter and Sibabalo Qoma were both ruled out, allowing Cairns to keep his place in the starting lineup.

“Jarod played really well for us in the Currie Cup. One of his biggest benefits is he can play six, seven or eight comfortably. We have quite a few hybrids who can play that role, but Jarod has been playing good rugby and he was really good against Edinburgh,” said Van Rooyen.