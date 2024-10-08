OPINION: Lions’ bold URC target may be achievable after strong start

A place in this season’s top eight is surely on the cards and a spot in the top four could be a possibility, thanks to the Lions' superb start to their current campaign.

The Lions team huddles up ahead of their URC clash against Edinburgh at Ellis Park over the past weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen made a bold claim before the start of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season that his team were targeting a top four finish in the competition.

Considering that the Lions have yet to finish in the top eight and make the competition playoffs, with them finishing 12th in their inaugural campaign, followed by two ninth placed finishes, it would take a huge step up to make the top four.

Last season was the most heartbreaking for them as although they finished level on points with Ospreys, and enjoyed a vastly better points difference, the tie breaker was games won, so the Welsh side pipped them to eighth, and a place in the knockout rounds, having won 10 games to the Lions’ nine.

But a place in this season’s top eight is surely on the cards, and a spot in the top four could even be a possibility, thanks to the Lions’ superb start to their current campaign.

A 35-22 win over Ulster and a 55-21 thrashing of Edinburgh, both at Ellis Park, have given the Highveld side a perfect 10 points from their opening two games.

Crucially both those results are against teams that will likely be challenging them for a place in the top eight, with Edinburgh having finished 10th, one point behind the Lions last season, and Ulster sixth, four points ahead.

Hard work starts now

But the hard work starts now as the Lions have to back up this promising start, and with a tricky tour to the UK and Italy up next, it will test those top four credentials.

Their first two games, however, give them an absolutely golden opportunity to continue their strong start, while also picking up invaluable away wins.

They face Dragons first up in Newport, followed by a trip to Parma to take on Zebre, before finishing their tour with a tough trip to Dublin to front up against Irish giants Leinster.

If the Lions are serious about their top four ambitions they should be targeting bonus point wins over Dragons and Zebre.

In all three URC seasons to date, Zebre have finished bottom and Dragons have finished 15th on the 16 team log, and the Lions have never lost to either, so they should be very confident heading into both games.

If the Lions can have 20 points after four games by the time they face Leinster they will be well on their way to a place in the URC playoffs.