Challenge Cup result: Rampant Lyon knock out Cheetahs

The Free State side conceded 10 tries in France.

The Cheetahs’ quest for a third successive trip to the Challenge Cup playoffs ended in a heavy-handed defeat to Lyon at Matmut Stadium on Saturday night.

The travelling Free State team conceded 10 tries in an emphatic 68-21 reverse in Lyon that eliminated them from the race for a place in the round of 16 – a bitter consequence given the Cheetahs had qualified for the playoffs in both of their previous Challenge Cup campaigns.

Izak van der Westhuizen’s team scored three tries on the night, through flanker Daniel Maartens, wing Prince Nkabinde and replacement loosie Neels Volschenk. However, there was a 57-minute gap between the first and second of those tries during which the hosts dotted down eight times.

French flyhalf Leo Berdeu marked his 104th appearance for Lyon with a haul of 28 points from nine conversions and two tries while Kiwi centre Josiah Maraku crossed twice as the hosts converted 33-7 half-time lead into a victory that clinched second place in Pool 1 and a place in the last 16.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.