Lions slay Dragons and bag five URC log points

The Lions have now won back to back URC games on home turf and are next up in the Challenge Cup.

Try time for Quan Horn of the Lions. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Quan Horn and Edwill van der Merwe each scored a try-double as the Lions survived a red card to beat the Dragons at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions recovered from a slow start to score six tries for a 49-24 win, flyhalf Sanele Nohamba kicking 19 points.

This despite losing Ruben Schoeman to a controversial red card midway through the first half when the lock was sent off for bracing himself, while airborne in an attempted charge down, for unavoidable head contact with Dragons winger Ashton Hewitt.

18-10 at the break

The Dragons were first on the scoreboard, flanker Harri Keddie going over, but the Lions responded with tries from Henco van Wyk and Quan Horn to claim an 18-10 lead at the break.

The Lions continued their momentum after the restart, two tries from Van der Merwe bookending touchdowns from Morne van den Berg and Horn.

Dragons responded with tries from Hewitt and Michaelhouse old boy Brad Roberts but it was not enough to reel in the hosts.

The Lions will now turn their attention to the European Challenge Cup where they will face Perpignan next Sunday.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.