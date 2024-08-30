Lions smash Bulls to power to top of Currie Cup log

The result also saw the Lions secure a home semifinal and move above the Bulls on the Currie Cup log onto 38 points.

Lions captain Marius Louw charges as the Bulls defence during their Currie Cup clash at Midstream College in Olifantsfontein on Friday night. Picture: Gallo Images

The Lions produced a thoroughly ruthless performance to smash the Bulls and power their way to the top of the Currie Cup log with a 57-33 win at Midstream College in Olifantsfontein on Friday night.

The Bulls decided to play the match at the school in an effort to bring the game closer to their younger fan base, but it was the Lions that seemed more fired up as they flew into an early lead and never allowed the Bulls to get back into striking range over the whole match.

The Lions were boosted by the return of a host of United Rugby Championship stars for the match, with them now preparing for the start of the URC season next month, and they ultimately made a big difference in giving them a comfortable win over the previously unbeaten in-form hosts.

Home semifinal

The result also saw the Lions secure a home semifinal and move above the Bulls on the Currie Cup log onto 38 points, with their cross-Jukskei rivals a point back, and the Joburg side will be odds on to finish the season top with their final pool match against the bottom feeding Griffons next weekend.

It was a flying start to the match for the Lions as they went over for three early tries to power into a 19-0 lead after just 21 minutes.

Outside centre Erich Cronje showed great strength to hand off a Bulls defender and go over, flank Ruan Venter burrowed over from close range and hooker PJ Botha spun off a maul and reached over to score, with two conversions from flyhalf Nico Steyn to put them in charge.

The Bulls tried to fight back, as Junior Bok star Corne Beets forced his way over from close range to get them on the board, but the Lions hit back as inside centre Marius Louw broke the line and put in scrumhalf Morne van den Berg to score with the score 26-7 after 31 minutes.

Cynical play from Lions wing Tapiwa Mafura then led to a penalty try for the Bulls and a yellow card to the offender, but the Lions finished the half strong as they drove a maul over for Botha to dot down his second giving them a solid 33-14 lead at the break.

Action packed second half

The action continued in the second half as the Bulls and Lions traded scores in a thoroughly entertaining fashion.

Bulls hooker Joe van Zyl was driven over from a lineout maul and Lions prop Morgan Naude crashed over from close range to make it 40-21 after 54 minutes.

A lovely grubber from Springbok Canan Moodie, playing fullback in this game, saw wing Katlego Letebele run in and dot down as they responded five minutes later.

But Steyn, who enjoyed a superb game with the boot, slotted a drop goal before being replaced by Sanele Nohamba, followed by Lions try scoring machine loose forward Renzo du Plessis added his name to the score sheet shortly after coming on as they brought up the half century at 50-28 after 70 minutes.

With the game out of reach the Bulls tried to finish on top as training ground lineout move led to replacement hooker Juann Else smashing his way over, but the Lions closed out the game in style as a long range attack ended with wing Rabz Maxwane going over after the fulltime hooter.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Corne Beets, Penalty Try, Joe van Zyl, Katlego Letebele, Juann Else; Conversions – Jaco van der Walt, Keagan Johannes (2)

Lions: Tries – Erich Cronje, Ruan Venter, PJ Botha (2), Morne van den Berg, Morgan Naude, Renzo du Plessis, Rabz Maxwane; Conversions – Nico Steyn (5), Sanele Nohamba (2); Drop Goal – Steyn