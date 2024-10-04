Lions will have to ‘step up’ against Edinburgh this weekend

Lions loose forward Jarod Cairns goes on a powerful run in their URC match against Ulster at Ellis Park over the past weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions are preparing for a tough battle at the set pieces when they take on Scottish side Edinburgh in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match-up at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

Lions hooker Franco Marais and loose forward Jarod Cairns both admitted that there has been a strong focus on the set piece in the build up to this weekend’s clash, and that they will be ready for whatever the visitors throw at them.

Marais is back in South Africa having previously played for the Sharks before moving to Gloucester and then onto the Japanese Top League, and then signing for the Lions, and he enjoyed his first taste of URC action off the bench against Ulster last weekend.

Brilliant to be back

“It has been brilliant (being back in SA). To be honest I was a bit nervous coming back. I played in division two there (in Japan). So it has been quite a step up coming back to South Africa but I have really been enjoying it,” said Marais.

“(Against Ulster) it was very tiring. I thought having been back in Johannesburg for two months I would be used to the altitude. But it was still quite tiring. But I am sure it will get better with more game time. But it was a great experience.”

Looking at the challenge that Edinburgh will bring, Marais is expecting a difficult encounter, with a large number of internationals in the Scottish outfit, which they will have to contend with, as well as them being more settled on the Highveld having been here for two weeks.

“I think it will be a step up from Ulster. They have brought a strong team and they have been here for two weeks now, so they will be more used to the warmer weather and altitude,” explained Marais.

“We can expect more of a 70 to 80 minute battle against them, whereas Ulster probably ran out of fuel towards the end of the game. They like to maul a lot, and I think they attack a bit more with coach Sean Everitt there.

“The whole week we have trained well for mauls and for scanning on defence, because they do attack on the left and right, openside and blindside, so we have to be awake all the time.”

Great opportunity

For Cairns the URC is another opportunity to show the coaches what he can do after impressing for the Currie Cup team over their superb campaign. He’ll start his second URC game in a row on Saturday.

He is well aware of what the Lions are in for in the breakdown battle and is prepared to front up against some quality opposition in Scottish internationals Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson.

“It is a privilege. I got the opportunity in the Currie Cup to show the coaches what type of player I am. They have now backed me and given me this chance. It was great to get a start against Ulster and I am excited to play again this weekend,” said Cairns.

“Edinburgh obviously have some outstanding loose forwards, so it is going to be a tough battle. Jamie Ritchie had the highest number of jackals last year, so it is going to be a battle at the breakdown, but we have prepped well for the rucks.”