Bulls’ David Kriel still has big Springbok ambitions

After starting off as a fullback the 25-year-old has been utilised on the wing and has settled in the midfield.

Bulls utility back David Kriel in action against Benetton during their URC quarterfinal at Loftus last season. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Bulls utility back David Kriel’s dream of playing for the Springboks is still alive and kicking as he targets another strong season for his franchise in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup.

Having largely been a Bulls squad player for a number of seasons, Kriel enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, becoming a regular in the squad, while his versatility also came to the fore with him used in a number of positions.

After starting off as a fullback the 25-year-old has been utilised on the wing and has settled into the midfield, with him being used in the centres most of the time since.

Kriel versatility

In their first game of the URC against Edinburgh Kriel found himself back at fullback for the first time in a while, but he has switched back to inside centre for the second game against Ulster on Saturday, with him striking up an enticing partnership with Bok Canan Moodie.

“I enjoyed it at fullback, but I much rather prefer it at centre, whether it’s 12 or 13. But wherever I play, I’ll still be grateful for the opportunity given to me,” explained Kriel about his outing against Edinburgh.

Asked if he had a preference of where he wanted to play if ever selected for the Boks, Kriel admitted, as many others have, that he would play anywhere if it gave him the opportunity to put on the green and gold.

“If any guy gets the opportunity to play for the Springboks, he wouldn’t mind in what position it would be. I haven’t thought where I would play if I get the chance,” said Kriel.

“If I do get the chance, I will play anywhere. It’s been a lifelong dream for me, so whether it is at 12, 13, wing or fullback, I wouldn’t mind. They can even put me at lock if they want to. I would just love the opportunity to play.”

Despite his superb performances for the Bulls last season, Kriel was overlooked by the Boks and not even included in their alignment camps ahead of the international season.

Improving his game

That would be a blow to any player’s confidence, but it hasn’t got Kriel down, with him just focused on improving his own game and giving himself the best chance to be noticed by the national team’s selectors.

“There has been no conversation (from the Bok coaches) about the Springbok setup. I just want to improve where I can, play my game and hopefully if I get that call, I will be more than ready to make the step up,” admitted Kriel.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s game against Ulster, the Bulls have been bolstered by the return of a host of Bok stars.

Prop Gerhard Steenekamp, captains Ruan Nortje and Elrigh Louw, loose forward Marco van Staden, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and fullback Willie le Roux all come straight into the starting lineup.

“It’s a massive positive. I mean, who doesn’t want their Springboks in the matchday squad or even just at Loftus training with them?” said Kriel.

“All of them who have been part of that (Bok) squad have gained some valuable experience, and players like myself and the other younger guys can learn from them.”