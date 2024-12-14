Challenge Cup: Lions triumph over Pau in weather affected clash

It was an incredible game that was delayed by lightning twice, kicking off an hour late before seeing a 30 minute delay in the second half after the bad weather returned.

Lions wing Edwill Van der Merwel celebrates a try with fellow wing Rabz Maxwane during their Challenge Cup win over Pau at Ellis Park on Saturday night. Picture: Gallo Images

The Lions emerged victorious 43-35 over Section Paloise (Pau) in their high scoring heavily weather affected Challenge Cup encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday night.

Lightning saw the match delayed twice, first at the start with the game kicking off an hour late at 6:15pm, while more lightning around the stadium in the 55th minute led to another 30 minute delay.

With 60 minutes needed to constitute a game, the Lions were leading 33-23 when the players went off in the second half, and they were grateful to be able to return to the pitch and finish the match allowing them to pick up a full house of points.

Busy start

When the match finally got under way it was a busy start, with Lions flyhalf Sam Francis going off for an HIA in the seventh minute, which he failed, and was replaced by Kade Wolhuter.

Pau were then first on the board in the 10th minute as they attacked into the Lions 22m, got close for hooker Dan Jooste to pick up the ball at ruck and run in to score, converted by flyhalf Axel Desperes.

The Lions hit straight back two minutes later as the Lions went on the attack and spread the ball wide quickly for wing Edwill van der Merwe to power through a few tackles and go over, with Wolhuter levelling the scores at 7-all with the conversion.

Pau edged back in front with a 16th minute penalty to Desperes, only for the Lions to respond with a try four minutes later, as they attacked off the back of a lineout, inside centre Marius Louw made the break and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg sniped over for the converted score and 14-10 lead.

Poor discipline from the Lions then let them down as Desperes slotted two more penalties to put Pau into a 16-14 lead in the 38th minute.

However the hosts struck on the stroke of halftime, turning down a chance at polls to kick to the corner, where they setup a maul and powered over for hooker PJ Botha to dot down and give them a 19-16 lead at the break.

Fast start

Pau got off to a fast start in the second half, earning a scrum in the Lions 22m, with them going blind off the back, as Desperes received the ball, threw a dummy and ran in to score, before converting from the corner to retake the lead 23-19 after 45 minutes.

The visitors were then punished for their own indiscipline as the Lions came roaring back with two tries in five minutes.

First wing Gregoire Arfeuil was yellow carded for a deliberate knock on with the Lions on attack in their half, allowing the hosts to set up a lineout deep in their 22m.

The Lions secured the ball set the maul and were powering over, only for flank Lekima Tagitagivalu to collapse the maul, leading to a penalty try and yellow card.

With a two man advantage the Lions were immediately back on attack in the Pau half, Wolhuter made a break and got into the Pau 22m, where the ball found its way to prop Juan Schoeman to power his way over for the converted score for a 33-23 lead after 55 minutes.

Second delay

The second delay then chased the players from the field for another 30 minutes, but on their return the Lions picked up where they left off, this time lock Ruben Schoeman crashing over from short range to put them into a 40-23 lead after 61 minutes.

Back to their full complement Pau fired back, setting up a lineout and driving a maul over for replacement hooker Romain Ruffenach to dot down in the 64th minute, while Wolhuter slotted a 71st minute penalty for the hosts to make it 43-28.

The visitors had the final say in the 76th minute, as they attacked into the Lions 22m, and after a number of pick and go’s replacement forward Josselin Bouhier crashed over for the converted score to end the scoring for the match.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Edwill van der Merwe, Morne van den Berg, PJ Botha, Penalty Try, Juan Schoeman, Ruben Schoeman; Conversions – Kade Wolhuter (4); Penalty – Wolhuter

Section Paloise: Tries – Dan Jooste, Axel Desperes, Romain Ruffenach, Josselin Bouhier; Conversions – Desperes (3); Penalties – Desperes (3)