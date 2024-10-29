Lions coach Van Rooyen pleased with tour results despite Leinster defeat

The Lions enjoyed a solid first overseas tour of the URC season, beating Dragons in Wales and Zebre in Italy, before going down valiantly against Leinster in Ireland.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen was proud of his team’s performances on their first overseas tour of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season, with the Joburg-based side picking up two wins but falling to defeat in their final game against Irish giants Leinster over the past weekend.

The 24-6 loss against the table toppers in dreadful weather conditions, was their first defeat of the season, after starting with four straight wins, but they impressively stopped the hosts from picking up a try scoring bonus point for the first time this season.

ALSO READ: Brave Lions go down to Leinster in Dublin

Despite seeing their unbeaten run coming to an end, Van Rooyen was still very happy with their effort against a strong side, especially after their travel from Parma in Italy to Dublin was heavily disrupted by bad weather, which impacted their build-up to the match.

Travel problems

“I think we travelled 31 hours (to get to Dublin) and not once was there a negative word coming from the group,” explained Van Rooyen.

“Not once were their heads hanging. That speaks a lot about our character and where we are and what we want to represent.

“Looking at the bigger picture, it was tough, it was tight, but it was a good opportunity for us to get close as a group. To get two out of three wins, there is still a lot to fix, but also a lot to be proud of.”

In the match the Lions gave Leinster a proper fight, taking a 6-3 lead in the first half, before the hosts led 10-6 at halftime and then 17-6 after 58 minutes. A penalty try after the hooter then made the scoreline look bigger than it had over most of the game.

The Lions also lost star fullback Quan Horn early in the game to a head knock, with wing Edwill van der Merwe shifting to the back, and that robbed them of a big kicking option that was needed in the wet and cold conditions.

Accuracy lacking

“The guys really got stuck in out there, but the accuracy was a little bit lacking from our side,” said Van Rooyen.

“We created one or two opportunities which we couldn’t capitalise on and there were one or two exits which kept us under pressure, so we probably lost the small battles and not the big ones.

“Quan is a vital part of our attack and counterattack, and he offers us a left foot as well, so that was a big loss for us.

“Edwill has been training there a little bit and we thought with the way we wanted to play it will suit us. Quan got a ding that got picked up by the mouthguard and he failed his HIA, but he should be fine.”

The experience of playing a team filled with Irish internationals on their home turf was also an invaluable one for the Lions and they will look to take plenty of lessons out of the game.

“Apart from a coach or two, this was the first time any of us has played at the Aviva Stadium. I think as an occasion it was a nice first for us, but I don’t think that was the reason why we couldn’t execute or get playing the way we wanted to,” added Van Rooyen.

“We kind of pushed for a bonus point in the last few minutes, instead of playing for territory, we took one or two chances in our own half, which they capitalised on.”