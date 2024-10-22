Leinster in Dublin: Lions relishing URC top of the table clash

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has called the Irish side "a different beast" ahead of their clash in Dublin.

The Lions go into their clash with Leinster with a win against Zebre benind them. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

More than anything, the Lions are excited about the opportunity to test themselves against arguably the strongest and most consistent club side in world rugby, Leinster, when they meet in a United Rugby Championship clash in Dublin on Saturday.

Leinster are virtually unbeatable at home and this season they have won all five of their URC matches to sit at the top of the points table with a perfect 25 points from a possible 25.

They have beaten Edinburgh (33-31 away), Dragons (34-6 home), Benetton (35-5 away), Munster (26-12 home) and Connacht (33-12 away).

The Lions, like Leinster, are also unbeaten from their four matches, having registered wins against Ulster and Edinburgh at home and Dragons and Zebre on the road.

After five rounds they are the only two unbeaten sides in the competition and sit in first and second place on the log with 25 and 18 points respectively, with the men from Joburg having a game in hand.

‘Exciting clash’

Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen said he was excited about taking on a full-strength Leinster at the Aviva Stadium. Often in the past, Leinster have toured to South Africa with under strength teams or fielded weaker sides in Ireland.

“It’s going to be an exciting clash, probably the first time we’ll play Leinster’s A team, at the Aviva (Stadium),” said Van Rooyen. “It’s a big opportunity for us, a big week.

“We’re excited to see where we can push them, see if we can find something there that’s set apart from where we were last year, see the growth.

“But, we’re under no illusions it’s going to be really tough. Leinster are ranked number one in the world, and we know where Ireland’s Test ranking is.”

‘Different beast’

Having played against four very different teams from four countries up to now – Ulster (Ireland), Edinburgh (Scotland), Dragons (Wales) and Zebre (Italy) – the Lions have had to adapt quickly from one match to the next and this week will be a new challenge again.

“Yip, we’ve had to play four really different games, in different conditions, against different styles, so I think there’s been some growth in the side, but this week is another different challenge.

“Leinster are a different beast, with a different game … different running lines, different tempo, different defence … and Jacques (Nienaber, the former Springbok coach) is there as well. But, we’re excited.”

The match on Saturday kicks off at 6.15pm.