URC result: Brave Lions go down to Leinster in Dublin

Despite the odds being stacked against them, the Lions produced a brave and gutsy performance as they pushed Leinster all the way.

Returning flyhalf Kade Wolhuter slotted the Lions only points of the match in their 24-6 URC loss against Irish giants Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

A brave performance from the Lions wasn’t enough to stop them slipping to a 24-6 defeat in their top of the table United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter against Irish giants Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday night.

The Lions and Leinster were the last two unbeaten teams remaining in the competition, but the South African visitors were up against a team that were sitting top of the table with a perfect 25 points after five bonus point wins previously.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, and the added challenge of cold and wet conditions, the Lions produced a brave and gutsy performance as they pushed the hosts all the way and can take heart from not allowing them to pick up a try scoring bonus point.

It was a fast start to the match for Leinster as a good charge down from Springbok lock RG Snyman led to a penalty, which flyhalf Sam Prendergast immediately slotted to put them 3-0 up in the second minute.

Two minutes later the Lions held the hosts up over the tryline, before they chose to kick for touch from a kickable penalty with nothing coming from it.

But their next two opportunities for points they took their shots, with flyhalf Kade Wolhuter slotting penalties in the 12th and 17th minutes to put them up 6-3.

Just wide

The second was a big shot from 49 metres and in the 23rd minute Wolhuter lined up a shot even bigger, from about 52 metres and although he had the legs, the kick drifted just wide.

That allowed Leinster to retake the lead in the 32nd minute as they attacked from a scrum deep in the Lions 22m, bashing the way at the line until flank Josh van der Flier forced his way over, converted by Prendergast to give them a 10-6 lead which they took into halftime.

The start of the second half completely belonged to Leinster as despite the wet conditions they looked to run the ball, which led to a number of good chances which they couldn’t finish.

The Lions desperate defence was finally broken in the 56th minute as Leinster took a quick tap penalty in the Lions 22m and hammered away at the line until eighthman Caelin Doris barged his way over, converted by Prendergast to move them 17-6 up.

Both teams continued to throw the ball around over the final 20 minutes of the match, which led to a bit of a scrappy finish, while Leinster ended things with a flourish after the fulltime hooter with a penalty try after their lineout maul was stopped illegally.

Scorers

Leinster: Tries – Josh van der Flier, Caelin Doris, Penalty Try; Conversions – Sam Prendergast (2); Penalty – Prendergast

Lions: Penalties: Kade Wolhuter (2)