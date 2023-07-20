Lizo Gqoboka leaves Bulls: ‘It was an honour to represent such a great club’

Compiled by Athenkosi Tsotsi

The Bulls have confirmed that prop Lizo Gqoboka will depart the franchise with his next destination to be announced by his management soon.

Gqoboka, who is a two-cap Springbok, will leave the Pretoria-based outfit after making 108 appearances in all competitions since joining in 2016.

During the Jake White tenure, Gqoboka’s prominence in the team seemed to filter away with injuries contributing to that factor. In the previous term, he was reduced to a marquee role in the Currie Cup team.

Set to join Stormers?

It has been reported that Gqoboka would join the Stormers as they prepare for life without Springbok international Steven Kitshoff as he will link up with the Irish province Ulster.

The Bulls did not reveal where Gqoboka would play next.

“The Bulls family bids farewell to Springbok forward, Lizo Gqoboka, who moves on to ply his trade at a club that will be confirmed by the player and his management team,” said the Bulls’ communications team.

‘Work hard’

White hailed the big prop as a hard worker and someone who had great influence.

“We are saying goodbye to a player who truly showed what is possible when you work hard and believe that you can achieve something that is beyond the limits of your background,” White said.

“He has been a player that has been appreciated and loved by not only our fans, but those he shared a changeroom with.

“He was an influential figure among our entire squad for a reason and as he moves on, we want to wish him all of the very best,” said White.

The 33-year-old Gqoboka leaves Loftus Versfeld grateful for the opportunity to represent the union.

“It was an honour to represent such a great club, I am thankful for all the memories and lessons,” Gqoboka said.

“I am grateful for the coaches I have worked with and all the hidden heroes who have worked tirelessly in the background to get me back up whenever I was injured or helped condition me to be at the best of my game at the beginning of each season. I also consider myself truly lucky to have worked alongside the talented players who have been my teammates over the years.”