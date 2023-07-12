De Jager welcomes return of fit-again Bok partner Etzebeth

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Springbok lock Lood de Jager is excited about the prospect of reigniting his second-row partnership with Eben Etzebeth when the Boks take on the All Blacks in a Rugby Championship clash in Auckland on Saturday (kick-off 09.05am).

De Jager and Etzebeth have firmly established themselves as the first choice second-row combination for the Boks’ management and have played a huge part in the team’s success in recent years. They are also certain to be key again when the Rugby World Cup comes around in France later this year.

Fit to play

De Jager, who has had his injury setbacks, appears to be past his troubles and over the last month or so has had to watch Etzebeth go through his rehabilitation following a shoulder injury sustained during a United Rugby Championship match for the Sharks.

But, Etzebeth is fit again and will captain the Boks on Saturday in New Zealand.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, De Jager expressed the importance of his second-row partner to the Boks.

“Eben is a very experienced player, our most experienced player,” said De Jager.

“He’s a guy that leads by his actions and takes control of his job on the field … and tries to help others as well.

“So, for me, it’s great to have him on the field, I’m looking forward to it.”

All Black locks

The duo will likely be involved in a direct battle with Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, the equally experienced All Blacks lock combination. They are set to start in place of Scott Barrett and Josh Lord, who started in the 41-12 win over Argentina in Mendoza last weekend.

De Jager said the inclusion of Whitelock would make a big difference on Saturday.

“He adds a lot, he’s a very experienced player,” said De Jager. “He’s very good in the lineout, he’s a great lineout forward and is good around the park, His work rate is up there.

“Typically, Sam’s a no-nonsense player, he will make a big difference to the All Blacks team if he plays.”

