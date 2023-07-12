How Boks have tried to find perfect ‘balance’ ahead of All Blacks clash

By Ross Roche

The Springboks are trying to get the balance right in their match 23 as they prepare to take on the All Blacks in their massive Rugby Championship encounter at the Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams got their campaigns off to thumping starts, with the Boks hammering the Wallabies in Pretoria and the All Blacks cruising to a win over Argentina in Mendoza, and the winner of this match will be in the pound seats to win the Rugby Championship.

In an effort to be better prepared for the clash, the Boks sent a group of 13 players to New Zealand early last week, so that they could get adjusted to the time zones and over jetlag, while a group of 21 followed on Sunday after their win over the Wallabies.

Of the players that arrived Down Under early, 10 are in the match 23, with nine of them starting, while 13 of the late arrivals are in the squad, with six of them in the starting line-up.

“Both squads, the one we sent to New Zealand early and the one that stayed in SA and faced Australia, benefited in different ways,” explained Bok coach Jacques Nienaber at the team announcement press conference on Tuesday.

“The group we sent early got the benefit of adjusting to the different time zones, while the group that played the Test match got exposure to top international rugby, which the other guys haven’t yet had.”

Pros and cons

Nienaber continued: “So there are a few pros and cons in both groups. We have a bunch of guys sitting here nice and fresh and better adjusted to the time zones, but haven’t had international rugby exposure.

“While the other guys are maybe a little bit stiff and sore today and adjusting to the time zones as they have a proper Test match under their belt.

“Both have adjusted well in today’s training session and we are looking forward to see how they do this weekend.”

Selection

The front row of Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe, started against the Wallabies and will start again against the All Blacks.

Outside centre Lukhanyo Am and fullback Willie le Roux will also be double starters, while Damian Willemse featured off the bench over the weekend and now starts.

The rest of the side are all players who arrived in New Zealand early, with lock Eben Etzebeth back from injury to captain the Boks for the 13th time.

“If you look at the team that we have selected we have tried to balance it with the guys we sent early and the guys that followed after,” said Nienaber.

“It’s a good blend of guys who are fresh and well-adjusted and guys who have had a proper hit out against Australia. So it was about trying to get that balance right.”