Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By sarugbymag

2 minute read

19 Oct 2024

06:30 am

URC result: Bulls fall to Scarlets in Llanelli

The Pretoria team lost hooker Johan Grobbelaar to a red card late in the game.

Johan Grobbelaar

Referee Federico Vedovelli gives Johan Grobbelaar of the Bulls a red card during the United Rugby Championship match in Llanelli on Friday. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

Winger Tom Rogers scored the match-winning try as Scarlets rallied to punish the Bulls for a dubious red card in Llanelli on Friday night.

The Wales flyer stepped three Bulls defenders in the 22 to put the hosts into a decisive one-point lead with nine minutes remaining, capitalising on the advantage created by Italian referee Federico Vedovelli, who four minutes earlier had given hooker Johan Grobbelaar a straight red card for making incidental head contact with Scarlets rake Marnus van der Merwe.

Scarlets won 23-22.

Canan Moodie, Zak Burger and Kurt-Lee Arendse combined to put the tourists into a 19-10 lead at the break, despite Vedovelli’s reluctance to reward a dominant Bulls scrum with penalties.

For Scarlets, flanker Josh McLeod crossed in the first quarter before the tables turned in the second half when wingers Blair Murray and Rogers scored 30 minutes apart to hand the Bulls their second reverse at Parc y Scarlets in as many attempts.

The 23-22 defeat in round 5 marks the Bulls’ first loss of the 2024-25 United Rugby Championship, while Scarlets improve to 2-1-2.

In round 6, the Bulls travel to Treviso to battle Benetton, and Scarlets dig in at home for a visit from Zebre.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team United Rugby Championship

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Ramaphosa respond to question over cutting diplomatic ties with Israel [VIDEO]
Business PetroSA board suspends Xolile Sizani, appoints new CEO
Crime Police arrest daughter and sister of alleged insurance killer cop
News ‘We have to wake up at 1am to get water’ – Life grinds to a halt in Westbury amid outages
News ‘Who is supposed to take care of her?’: Pule Mabe asks why its a crime to give wife money

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES