Manie Libbok excited about Champs Cup: ‘I want to make a positive impact’

“It’s one of the biggest competitions in the world and a great opportunity to play against the best in the world."

Springboks flyhalf Manie Libbok is excited about being back at the Stormers. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Stormers will embark on their Champions Cup journey away from home on Sunday when they take on English side Leicester Tigers at Welford Road Stadium.

The Cape Town-based side have been the standard bearers for the South African teams since their move to the Northern Hemisphere, playing in back-to-back United Rugby Championship finals and winning the inaugural title. They also made the quarterfinal of the Champions Cup last season.

This time around John Dobson’s side have blown hot and cold in the URC as they were hit by injuries and the absence of the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Deon Fourie and Frans Malherbe.

The Champions Cup comes at a time when the Stormers are coming into full strength and will look to kick on in the season.

Last weekend’s win over Zebre in the URC helped to integrate their internationals back into the team. Libbok, who returned to the team alongside Fourie, and Willemse, spoke about how the match was important in the context of match fitness.

Return to action

Libbok though returned to action a week ago, alongside a handful of other World Cup stars

“Playing against Zebre was crucial for me,” Libbok told the Stormers website. “The intensity of the game and the quality of the Zebre team made it an ideal match to get back into the rhythm of 80 minutes of rugby.”

The Springbok flyhalf is expected to reignite his partnership with Willemse and Warrick Gelant in the backline of the Stormers over the coming weeks. The trio set the URC on fire when they were together two seasons ago.

“It’s been a great experience teaming up with them again,” Libbok said.

“They’re exceptional players, and I’m confident our attacking chemistry will develop through our hard work. We’re putting in the effort during the week, and I’m confident it will pay off on the field.”

European competition

There are expectations in the air for the Stormers to make their mark in the European Cup as they have done well in the URC. Translating their URC success to the Champions Cup is something the Stormers want to achieve.

“It’s one of the biggest competitions in the world and a great opportunity to play against the best in the world,” said Libbok.

“Now that I’m back with the Stormers, I’m determined to give my absolute best and aim for a positive impact. It’s about contributing to the team and working together to achieve our goals.”

For Sunday’s game against Leicester away, the Stormers will play a second-string team, with Libbok and several other Boks rested, while Leicester have gone all out with Argentina’s Julian Montoya captaining the team, which also includes Springboks Jasper Wiese at No 8 and Handre Pollard at flyhalf.

The Stormers will unleash their first-choice players in the Champions Cup next weekend at the Cape Town Stadium against defending champions La Rochelle.