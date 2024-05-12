John Dobson: Stormers are not scared of playing away in the URC

'There’s nobody we are really scared of in this competition, or scared of going away to or anything like that.'

Stormers coach John Dobson says they will fight to get a top four finish in the United Rugby Championship regular season. Picture: by Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images.

Stormers director of rugby, John Dobson, has declared that his side are not scared of any team in the United Rugby Championship with the playoff stages approaching.

For the past two seasons, the Stormers were the form team of the United Rugby Championship, playing in two finals.

Their road to the finals was smooth sailing because of how they did in the regular season, finishing high in the table and in doing so, secured home advantage in the knockout stages.

However, this season has not gone according to script, and they have been playing catch-up in the URC points table for much of the season.

Following Friday’s 44-21 win over the Dragons at Rodney Parade, the Stormers are currently in fifth place with 50 points on the URC.

A top-four finish will help them in their bid to host a home quarter-final while missing out means they will play away.

‘Top four is gone’

Dobson was realistic when assessing their chances of making the top four, saying the shock defeat to Ospreys a few weeks ago took that away from them.

“I think the top four probably went when we lost to Ospreys but we’ll keep fighting,” Dobson said.

“Munster won everything on the way to winning last time. I know it’s clutching a little bit at straws … but yes, we have put ourselves in the picture for it.

“What we couldn’t have happen was not being in the top eight for the playoffs. We are in the fight now. If certain results go our way, we could finish in the top four, it would be great,” he said.

Stormers declare war

Dobson sent a warning to those above them on the points table, saying they are not scared to go play away from home in the playoffs and will take confidence from their win over the Dragons.

“There’s nobody we are really scared of in this competition, or scared of going away to or anything like that,” Dobson said.

“We have hosted every playoff game (in the past two seasons), but our focus is experiences like this, where we can start winning away.”

The Stormers take on Connacht this coming weekend, the Irish side also in a fight to make the top eight. They’re currently ninth on the log.