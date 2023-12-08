Stormers pick second-string side for showdown with Leicester

None of the Stormers' frontline players will be in action at Welford Road.

Jurie Matthee will make his Stormers debut in their first clash against the Leicester Tigers in the opening round of the Champions Cup on Sunday.

Experienced prop Brok Harris will lead the team in Leicester, with kick-off on Sunday at 5.15pm.

Flyhalf Matthee, who featured regularly for Western Province in the Currie Cup last season, will make his Stormers debut, as will lock Dylan Sjoblom who has been named among the replacements.

Experienced front row

Clayton Blommeties is at fullback and is joined in the back three by two wings who have experience playing in England in former Springbok wing Courtnall Skosan and Ben Loader.

Suleiman Hartzenberg makes his first start of the season at outside centre, forming a midfield partnership with Jean-Luc du Plessis, while Matthee will link up with scrumhalf Paul de Wet.

No 8 Keke Morabe will have flanks Willie Engelbrecht and Nama Xaba on either side of him, while there are also first starts this season for locks Hendre Stassen and Connor Evans.

The front row sees Harris joined by experienced hooker Scarra Ntubeni and loosehead Sti Sithole.

There are also first appearances this season for hooker JJ Kotze, loose forward Junior Pokomela and centre Cornel Smit on the replacements bench.

‘Balancing act’

John Dobson said that his team are looking forward to the challenge.

“Mattioli Woods Welford Road is a renowned rugby venue with a lot of history and we are determined to impress as the first Stormers team to play there.

“It has been something of a balancing act given the six-day turnaround before our home game next week, but we are excited to see how this team performs on the big stage,” he said.

Following the clash in Leicester the Stormers will be back on home turf for four consecutive matches at Cape Town Stadium.

They face back-to-back Champions Cup winners la Rochelle on 16 December ahead of URC derbies against the Bulls (23 December) and Sharks (30 December) before taking on the Sale Sharks on 13 January.

Stormers: Clayton Blommetjies, Courtnall Skosan, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Ben Loader, Jurie Matthee, Paul de Wet, Keke Morabe, Willie Engelbrecht, Nama Xaba, Connor Evans, Hendre Stassen, Brok Harris (capt), Scarra Ntubeni, Sti Sithole. Bench: JJ Kotze, Kwenzo Blose, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Dylan Sjoblom, Junior Pokomela, Marcel Theunissen, Stefan Ungerer, Cornel Smit

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.