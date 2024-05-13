Bulls sitting pretty in race for URC top four, Stormers, Lions have work to do

There are just two rounds remaining before the quarter-finals take place.

It’s another big week for the Bulls, Stormers and Lions in the United Rugby Championship, while the Sharks have nothing left to play for in the competition as they eye their shot at glory in the Challenge Cup final in London next week.

With just two rounds of action remaining before the playoffs, the Bulls, Stormers and Lions are in the mix to reach the final eight, with the men from Pretoria and Cape Town in with a chance of securing that all-important top four place for a home quarter-final in a few weeks’ time.

After their nervy win against table-toppers Glasgow Warriors the Bulls (fourth, 56 points) host Benetton at Loftus on Saturday at 2pm and what a game is now on the cards.

The Italian side are eighth with 48 points following their win against the Sharks in Durban and they’ll be confident of also knocking over the Bulls as they seek to secure a top eight finish.

Top two chances

Jake White knows very well his side have to be better in everything they do against Benetton after falling away badly against Glasgow if they are to pick up another five points and stay on course for a top four finish.

If they win again this weekend, which they really should, and other results go their way they could even be in the top two this time next week. Then it will come down to their last game in two weeks’ time against the nothing-to-play-for Sharks in Durban to possibly secure a top-two spot.

The Stormers, thanks to their impressive win on the road against the Dragons, are also in the top-four mix, but six points separate them in fifth from the fourth-placed Bulls. They’ll need a lot to happen to make the top four, so for now should focus on securing a place anywhere in the top eight.

They’re away to Connacht, who’re ninth and also in the quarter-finals picture, this weekend in what is shaping up to be a huge clash for John Dobson and Co.

Lions in must-win

A second win on the road would be massive for the Stormers as they face a tricky final round match against the Lions in Cape Town, when the Joburg side may have to win to guarantee a playoff spot.

As for the Lions (10th, 44 points), they stayed in the race after beating Cardiff on Saturday, but face the Warriors this weekend.

Defeat will end the Lions’ hopes of a playoff place, but a win will see them go into the final round of matches still very much alive. Let’s not forget though Glasgow are still hunting first place overall.

For the record, the Sharks host Cardiff this Saturday.

For the full URC log and remaining fixtures click here