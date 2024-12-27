‘Massive challenge’: Sharks aim for first win in Cape Town in three years

The Sharks have lost five of their last six matches against the Stormers, and have not won in Cape Town since 1 May 2021.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree believes the Stormers will attack them, especially in set pieces. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks head coach John Plumtree foresees an entertaining and expansive game against the Stormers this weekend as they look to improve on their record at Cape Town Stadium.

The Sharks have not won at the venue since May 2021 and have also lost five of their last six matches against the Stormers.

But they will want to turn this around in their return leg derby in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

Sharks name strong squad

Hooker Dylan Richardson, lock Emile van Heerden and eighthman Siya Kolisi all return to the Sharks squad after passing fit following their withdrawals from the match against the Bulls late last week. Kolisi will lead the side.

Plumtree said “one or two more players” had suffered from a stomach virus that passed through the group, but hopefully by Saturday they will be fit to play.

He said the festive season would have disrupted preparations a little but both camps would be “fired up and ready to go” in front of a huge crowd on Saturday.

“We know what a massive challenge it is playing the Stormers away from home. It has been a while since the Sharks have won down there.”

The Stormers will be eager to win in front of a packed home stadium as that would allow them to overtake the Sharks in the South African shield of the URC.

Plumtree said he was aware of this, and how focused the Stormers were on winning the contest.

“We are really looking forward to it. We think both teams play a pretty expansive game and it should be pretty entertaining to watch.”

Sharks to improve record at Cape Town Stadium

The last time the Stormers lost at home to the Sharks was in the Pro 14 Rainbow Cup on 1 May 2021 (score 33–30).

But the Sharks are in good form at the top of the South African shield in the URC (fifth overall on the table). The Stormers are second in the SA shield.

The Sharks beat the Stormers 21–15 in their first URC derby, played at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 30 November.

