No second bowl of pudding for Stormers this festive season

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says Saturday's game against the Sharks will be "business as usual".

Stormers lock JD Schickerling in action during the URC match against the Lions last week. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Stormers have emphasised the importance of a win against the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this weekend, going so far as saying that while family time was good to have over the festive season, they would do “anything and everything” for a win.

Speaking to the media on Monday, forwards coach Rito Hlungwani and lock JD Schickerling discussed the balance of family time and rest against the importance of a victory that could help them supplant the Sharks at the top of the South African shield.

The team has training sessions on Monday, Tuesday (Christmas Eve) and Friday this week and when asked if there would be extra bowls of pudding at gatherings for the team’s top try scorers from last weekend’s game against the Lions, Schickerling joked that forwards are always allowed an extra bowl.

However, Hlungwani said, “The guys know that Saturday is business as usual so as much as we want to enjoy Christmas we still want to come out on Saturday and make Cape Town smile, and leave the field with no regrets.”

Stormers stress ‘business as usual’

After three or four years of playing rugby over the festive season, Hlungwani said the side had learned to adapt to the demanding schedule.

“The big thing for us is we want to make Cape Town smile whether it’s December, January or March. Our focus remains the same.”

He described the Sharks match as a “tough challenge”.

“We definitely want to go out and do our best for this game. We really want to win it because that would change the way the season looks for us going forward.

“A win is extremely important for us. We will do anything and everything in our power to ensure we are well-prepared to get the result that we really want from this game.”

That said, the Stormers will play at home, at Cape Town Stadium, and Hlungwani said players and coaching staff had enjoyed being around their families this week.

Some of their families were also able to watch the game when they would have otherwise been unable to. Schickerling said this support system was invaluable.

Schickerling also commented on the 30,000 tickets sold so far. “The crowd always makes a massive difference so it is exciting for people to come watch us in the holidays.”

Stormers will want revenge after last month’s defeat

The Sharks narrowly beat the Bulls 20–17 in another local derby in the URC last weekend to take them up to fourth on the overall table.

The Stormers earned a more convincing bonus-point victory against the Lions (final score 29–10) but still have a ways to go as they linger in 13th place on the table. Still, they are second in the South African shield behind the Sharks.

The Sharks beat the Stormers 21–15 in their seventh-round URC match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 30 November. So revenge will also be on their minds.

