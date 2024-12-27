Sharks announce squad for Stormers: Kolisi returns, Etzebeth still out

Sharks captain Siya Kolisi missed last week's game against the Bulls after suffering a late injury. He is back along with Dylan Richardson and Emile van Heerden.

Siya Kolisi returns to the field for the Sharks. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Eighthman and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has returned from injury to lead the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

The teams are playing in their return leg derby after the Sharks beat the Stormers 21–15 at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 30 November.

Sharks bolster their squad

The forward trio of hooker Dylan Richardson, lock Emile van Heerden and eighthman Siya Kolisi have all been passed fit after withdrawing from the match late last week.

In other changes, Ethan Hooker shifts from centre to wing to accommodate the absence of Makazole Mapimpi, with the highly-rated, exciting Jurenzo Julius getting a start after wearing the number 23 jersey last week.

“For us, this week was about getting a few bodies back for this match,” explained head coach John Plumtree.

“We had eight forwards out from the pack against the Bulls but the nice thing about coming back from England and getting a win against them is that the boys will go into this game with a bit of confidence.

“Going down to Cape Town and beating the Stormers isn’t an easy task, but we’re looking forward to it.”

“The leaders are doing a good job, demanding standards and even when the chips are down, someone has to step up, and they do,” Plumtree concluded.

Stormers lock JD Schickerling said during the week he was looking forward to a match-up against Eben Etzebeth should he return from injury. However, this will not be the case.

ALSO READ: No second bowl of pudding for Stormers this festive season

The Sharks starting XV

Ox Nche Dylan Richardson Vincent Koch Jason Jenkins Emile van Heerden Phepsi Buthelezi Emmanuel Tshituka Siya Kolisi ( C ) Jaden Hendrikse Jordan Hendrikse Ethan Hooker Andre Esterhuizen Jurenzo Julius Yaw Penxe Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

Francois Venter

Bryce Calvert

Ruan Dreyer

Trevor Nyakane

Corne Rahl

Nicholas Hatton

Bradley Davids

Siya Masuku

The Sharks narrowly beat the Bulls 20–17 in another URC derby last weekend to take them up to fourth on the overall table.

The Stormers earned a more convincing bonus-point victory against the Lions (final score 29–10) but still have a ways to go as they linger in 13th place on the table. Still, they are second in the South African shield behind the Sharks.