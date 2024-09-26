Mbonambi to Libbok: ‘I know what it’s like to have your name dragged’

The Bok hooker explained that he knew all too well what Libbok was going through, and that he believed that he would prove to everyone that he belongs in the Bok setup.

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi in action during their Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks in Cape Town earlier this month. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi sympathised with the plight of flyhalf Manie Libbok, who has been bashed from all corners after his missed kicks contributed to the Boks losing against Argentina over the past weekend.

Despite the Rugby Championship still firmly being in the Boks’ hands and being heavy favourites to seal the title in front of a sold-out home crowd at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, many have criticised Libbok for not having sewn up the title ahead of the final match.

Speaking to the media at the team announcement presser earlier this week, Mbonambi explained that he knew all too well what Libbok was going through, and that he believed that he would prove to everyone that he belongs in the Bok setup on Saturday.

“Speaking from experience, in 2016 when we lost to Italy, I threw that final lineout ball and we lost it, and I had my name dragged through the mud. It does come with playing for the Springboks and at the highest level. You make a mistake and it costs you a Test match,” said Mbonambi.

“Manie has been through a lot in his life, off the field too, so this is just another challenge to prove himself and to everyone else that he is a flyhalf of international standards, especially in the Springbok jersey.”

Rugby Champs decider

Although the Boks only need a losing bonus point to win the Rugby Championship, it is still a decider with Argentina just in the running.

However, the visitors will need an improbable result to sneak ahead of the hosts to clinch the title, as they will have to score three more tries than the Boks, to secure the bonus point, and win by more than seven points.

“We all understand the magnitude of this game coming this weekend. The Argentines are always tough, and we always respect them as they bring the kind of physicality that we also want to bring to other teams,” said Mbonambi.

“This game is going to be important, it’s going to be vital, but obviously we have made plans and we just have to stick to our reality. We have the Springbok standards that we want to achieve in the game.

“So it’s definitely going to be a massive one. It’s about fixing our mistakes (of the past weekend) and preparing as best as we can.”