‘We will be great’: Grandstand finish on the cards in Rugby Championship

Getting over the loss will be key for the Boks to ensure they put on a good show in the final game in Mbombela.

Springbok players in a huddle after their side’s defeat against Argentina during their Rugby Championship match in Santiago on Saturday. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

If you had to take a silver lining out of the Springboks’ disappointing 29-28 Rugby Championship defeat to Argentina in Santiago del Estero over the weekend, it is that it has now set up a grandstand finish to the competition.

The All Blacks and Wallabies will play their final game of the competition on Saturday morning (SA time), and later that afternoon (at 5pm) the Boks and Los Pumas will go head-to-head for the title in Mbombela.

A tough outing in Argentina, but we have one week to fix it…#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/UkrpIptfXG — Springboks (@Springboks) September 22, 2024

Argentina have never won the Rugby Championship (previously the Tri Nations) since joining the competition in 2012, and their best finish was when the Boks weren’t involved due to Covid, taking second place in 2020.

They have finished third on three occasions and claimed the wooden spoon nine times, so if they were to pull off an incredible upset and somehow win the title, it would be an extraordinary achievement.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted as much after the defeat at the weekend, explaining how amazing they had been under former star player Felipe Contepomi, especially with Argentina not having a domestic rugby competition.

“There is something special going on here with Argentina rugby. Felipe Contepomi has to pick his players from all over the world with no international competition and he’s getting all that input from French, Irish and English rugby,” said Erasmus.

“He’s a really smart coach so compliments to them. Next week will be big and will be great, but we must get over tonight first.”

Getting over it

Getting over the loss will be key for the Boks to make sure they are at their absolute best and put on a show in front of what is set to be a sold-out crowd at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The last time the Boks played there was in the 2022 Rugby Championship, and in front of a full house who provided an absolutely electric atmosphere, they powered to a thumping 26-10 win over their biggest rivals the All Blacks.

Although Argentina aren’t considered big rivals, the fact that the Rugby Championship is on the line and Eben Etzebeth is expected to break Victor Matfield’s record as the most capped Springbok in history, it should add up to an amazing experience and perfect way to end the competition.

“That is putting a positive spin on things to say that winning the match in Mbombela would be a fitting way to end the competition, but we have to get over this loss first. It hurts a lot, I must be honest with you, and I am sure the fans think the same,” admitted Erasmus.

“We have to point fingers at ourselves, not just at the players but the coaches and management as well. But yes, we have a chance to redeem ourselves and try win the Rugby Championship (in front of our home fans) but it doesn’t make this loss easier.”