Bulls primed for tough breakdown challenge against Sharks

Bok captain Siya Kolisi will lead the Sharks loose trio that the Bulls will have to match up against.

Bulls loose forward Marcell Coetzee goes on a run during their Champions Cup match against Northampton Saints at Loftus last weekend. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Bulls are preparing for a ferocious battle at the breakdown when they front up against a Springbok laden Sharks team in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match-up at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

Bok captain Siya Kolisi will be leading a strong Sharks loose trio that the Bulls will have to match up against and loose forward Marcell Coetzee admits it’s an aspect of the game that they would like to dominate.

Coetzee should be backed up by Boks Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom, who produced a stunning performance in their defeat to Northampton Saints last weekend, and they will be aiming to put their side on top.

“If we can get the upper-hand in that department, it would definitely make things a bit easier. There are of course many other factors against players with World Cup and Rugby Championship experience,” Coetzee said.

“So it will take a lot more than just that aspect of the game. You’re going to need a strong set-piece and be able to handle the kicking game. There’s a lot of factors that will play a role but that battle will definitely be one of them.

“At the end of the day you want to measure yourself against the best, and they have world-class loose forwards at the moment.”

Tricky conditions

Coetzee, who started his senior rugby career with the Sharks in Durban, is well aware of the conditions they will face, in front of a partisan crowd and festival atmosphere, with humidity chief among the problems they will face.

“This time of year humidity will also play a huge factor with the heat. Even on the day, it depends how you adapt,” explained Coetzee.

“We’ll have a meeting on our day of arrival and look at the various (weather) elements and adapt here and there. We’ll be prepared, but the big thing we should know is that it won’t be an easy match.

“It will really be a team effort to be able to beat the Sharks and if we tick certain boxes on the day it will make things easier.”

Bulls must ’empty the tank’

This will be the Bulls’ final game of the year, with the Pretoria outfit returning to action in the Champions Cup in January, so they will be looking to end off on a good note while also snapping a two-game losing streak.

“We need to empty the tank this weekend. It’s our last game of the year and it’s a great opportunity to bounce back from last week against a great Sharks team in Durban,” said Coetzee.

“The margins in the URC are so small. Whether you are in eighth place or first, we really need to step up. If you want to be successful in this competition you need to win the derbies.”