New-look Wallabies pass ‘audition’ ahead of South Africa showdowns

Australian players celebrate after scoring a try during the rugby union Test match between Australia and Georgia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on July 20, 2024. Picture: Izhar KHAN / AFP.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt said the “audition” for the Rugby Championship was over after a revamped Wallabies continued their win streak ahead of facing world champions South Africa.

Australia are unbeaten since the New Zealander took the reins, the latest win a 40-29 success against a gritty Georgia on Saturday in Sydney after consecutive victories against Wales.

Australia had won just two of their previous nine Tests during a tumultuous period under former coach Eddie Jones.

The Wallabies appeared headed for an emphatic victory against Georgia after three tries in an electric opening 20-minute burst gave them a 19-3 lead.

Performance dented by ill-discipline

But their performance was then marred by ill-discipline, with wing Filipo Daugunu red-carded for a dangerous tackle.

Georgia, ranked 12th, capitalised with two quick tries after half-time to get within two points before the Wallabies steadied.

“We started to lose … maybe a little bit of discipline and then stacked a few penalties and put ourselves under pressure,” Schmidt said.

“Once we lost Filipo, we were playing 14 against 15 and it does become tough.

“We are trying to layer things slowly to build our game. We wanted to try a few different things.”

Schmidt used the Georgia game to experiment, with wing Darby Lancaster impressing on debut as one of 10 changes to the starting line-up.

First-time starting prop Isaac Kailea produced a dynamic performance, but new fly-half Ben Donaldson struggled to have an impact.

“It’s certainly the audition over, we can’t afford to be as loose with the ball and we gave up tries we’re disappointed with,” Schmidt said.

“We’ve learnt a little bit more about the players. I’m also realistic. Things do take time and building combinations takes time.”

Major test

Schmidt’s new-look team will receive a major examination when the Rugby Championship starts next month.

The Wallabies open against South Africa on August 10 in Brisbane before the teams square up again a week later in Perth.

New Zealand and Argentina also feature in the annual Southern Hemisphere competition.

“We’ve got to be able to deliver against South Africa, which is a whole different level,” Schmidt admitted.

“The performances have ebbed and flowed, we’re frustrated by that, but when we’ve flowed we’ve looked pretty good.”