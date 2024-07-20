Springbok player ratings in win against Portugal

It was an impressive performance by the world champions, with several players standing out in the 64-21 victory.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu hits a gap for the Boks in their Test against Portugal on Saturday. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The Springboks beat Portugal 64-21 in a first meeting between the teams, in Bloemfontein, on Saturday, in their final match of the three Incoming Tests in June and July.

The Boks are next up in the Rugby Championship against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, from next month.

Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10, in their win against Portugal on Saturday.

Backs

Aphelele Fassi 6: The fullback enjoyed a solid outing, with his best bit his run out of defence and chip kick into space for Kurt-Lee Arendse’s try. He was calm at the back and kicked well. Came off after 61 minutes.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 8: He chased every kick on his side of the field, ran back to defend and put in some good runs. He scored a great try and put in plenty of tackles. Got a yellow card for a croc roll.

Lukhanyo Am 8: He had to cover the whole of the midfield with Esterhuizen off and performed brilliantly. He was involved in plenty of the Boks’ attacking plays, carrying regularly. Scored a wonderful try, put in tons of tackles.

Midfield maestro Lukhanyo Am was all class against Portugal. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Andre Esterhuizen N/A: He was yellow carded in the second minute, after a great carry from the kickoff and then he made a thumping tackle, which was deemed to be high and dangerous. It was upgraded to red.

Makazole Mapimpi 8: The winger was in scintillating form, and so dangerous every time he received the ball. He chased kicks and tackled well … and he scored three tries. His class remains.

Manie Libbok 6: He had one great run, which led to Ben-Jason Dixon scoring his try, and varied his game nicely with some good passing and kicking. However, his goal-kicking again let him down. Off just after half-time.

Cobus Reinach 7: He was busy throughout the time he was on the field, he made some good, darting runs and his passing was good. The few times he kicked, he did so well. Off just after half-time.

Forwards

Evan Roos 6: He made a number of good carries and put in some big tackles while he also grabbed a lineout throw. Solid effort without being especially good. Off at 47 minutes.

Ben-Jason Dixon 8: For his second Test, he looked like he was a veteran. He was involved in plenty … he carried lots of ball, tackled like Mostert and Du Toit, cleaned rucks … again and again, and he scored a try. Brilliant performance.

Ben-Jason Dixon was a standout for the Boks in Bloem. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Phepsi Buthelezi 6: In such a loose game he went missing at times, though he carried strongly on occasion and also put in some tackles, but fairly quiet. Went off not long after the second half got under way.

RG Snyman 7: He had a powerful presence and was involved in plenty of the action … even a few near fisticuff. He carried strongly, offloaded well, tackled hard and cleaned rucks. Very solid outing.

Salmaan Moerat 6: The captain on the day managed his team well after being reduced to 14 men, and then 13 men on two occasions. He was a big presence in the lineouts and did some good work at the rucks. Cleaned and carried strongly.

Thomas du Toit 7: He put in a good show in the scrums, winning a penalty or two for his team, while he made the odd tackle, carry and clean. Was replaced just before the 60-minute mark.

Johan Grobbelaar 7: He was accurate with his lineout throwing, and got involved in plenty of the other action. He carried well at times and cleaned rucks and also performed a good linking role. Off at 60 minutes.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels 7: He got himself involved in plenty of the action, and carried well, one time so well it got him over the tryline for a debut try. He scrummed well. Off at 55 minutes.

Bench

Andre-Hugo Venter 6: He played the last 20 minutes and got stuck in. His lineout throwing was accurate and he scored a good try on debut … he’ll be a happy man today.

Ntuthuko Mchunu 6: He got on in the 55th minute and made some carries and tackles and will feel he scrummed well in the latter stages of the match.

Trevor Nyakane 5: Made his entrance in the 58th minute and played his part in the win. He was fairly quiet but he did his bit in the scrums.

Ruan Venter 6: He came on with 19 minutes to play and made a number of good carries over the gainline and pulled off some tackles, too. Solid effort.

Elrigh Louw 7: Played much of the second half at No 8 and enjoyed his outing. He carried a number of times and made several tackles in a busy performance.

Morne van den Berg 7: He came on at the 45-minute mark and delivered a strong performance. His service was quick and slick, he got stuck in around the fringes, tackled hard, and made a good pass for Quan Horn’s try.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 8: He played the last 35 minutes and just about stole the show. He controlled matters at 10, ran hard and confidently from the back, hit gaps in the defensive line, and set up Mapimpi for a wonderful try. He kicked a brilliant 50-22 and slotted his shots at goal. He missed a tackle which Portugal scored a try from.

Quan Horn 6: He played the final 19 minutes and looked hungry and eager to impress. Ran hard from the back, scored a try after a good little run, but got a yellow card late on for taking a man out in the air.