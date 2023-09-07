No team will match Bok pack at World Cup, says former Test prop

Former Springbok prop Robbi Kempson believes no nation at the Rugby World Cup in France will be able to keep in check South Africa’s forwards. The Boks' great strength going into the World Cup starting this weekend is their forwards; they have created competition and depth right through the pack, with several standout players left at home for the showpiece event. The defending champions get their World Cup campaign off the ground with a match against Pool B opponents, Scotland, in Marseille on Sunday. 'Everyone knows what's coming' The game is an opportunity for the Bok pack to lay down…

‘Everyone knows what’s coming’

The game is an opportunity for the Bok pack to lay down a marker and, according to Kempson, they will be too strong for Scotland and anyone else they come up against in France.

“That pack is incredibly important to the Boks’ efforts of wanting to retain the World Cup,” said Kempson, who played 37 Tests for the Boks between 1998 and 2003, this week.

“It doesn’t matter who we take on to be honest, I think everyone knows what’s coming with regards to our forwards and the men up front … but it’s one thing knowing and one thing stopping them. That’s going to be the challenge for all the teams we are going to be playing against.

“There are obviously ways stem the tide, but they’ll be short-term solutions here and there … no one will cope with that pack for 80 minutes. You’ve got the starters and then you have the bench guys, the Bomb Squad, they keep coming at you.

“To have two world-class front rows like the Boks do is quite incredible. It doesn’t matter who starts and finishes; the one that starts breaks down the opposition, and the one that finishes ends the game.”

Robbi Kempson most recently helped coach the Southern Kings. Picture: Eoin Noonan/Gallo Images

Vermeulen key up front

For the opener against Scotland, Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Frans Malherbe will be the front row, supported by Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert, with Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese in the back row. Then will come Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden and Duane Vermeulen from off the bench.

The experience of the bench could prove crucial in the second half in Marseille on Sunday, with Vermeulen’s leadership role set to be key in the crunch opener.

“Duane’s experience and leadership in that pack is huge,” Kempson said.

“He’s such a calming figure, but he also adds so much strength and power in the kick receipts and carries, and his work-rate in the mauls is huge.

“We’re definitely in for another big Bok forwards show on Sunday, which will lay the foundation for the whole team and the performance that will follow.”

The Boks will be led by the fit-again Siya Kolisi, who has shown in his most recent performances he is hungry to win a second World Cup as leader of the Boks. Kick off on Sunday on 5.45pm.