‘Becoming Rachel’? Siya Kolisi’s ex steps down as CEO of Kolisi Foundation

Former Springbok WAG Rachel Kolisi has bid the Kolisi Foundation farewell amid her divorce and high-energy healing journey...

Rachel Kolisi graces the cover of Woman’s Health; and representing the Kolisi Foundation with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Pictures: Instagram womenshealthmagazine and kolisifoundation

In a surprise move, Rachel Kolisi has stepped down as CEO of the Kolisi Foundation while seemingly stepping into a “new chapter” of glossy magazine cover shoots and fitness ventures.

The news follows hot on the heels of her sizzling swimsuit cover shoot in the March/April 2025 edition of Women’s Health SA. The magazine, titled “Becoming Rachel: Ready For Her Next Chapter”, explores the former fitness instructor’s refreshed approach to health.

It also chronicles how she is navigating the daunting changes in her personal life following her bombshell split from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in October 2024 after eight years of marriage.

Rachel steps down from Kolisi Foundation

Rachel’s departure from the foundation she co-founded in 2019 with her then-husband was shared on social media by Justice Desk, an anti-gender-based violence (GBV) non-governmental organisation (NGO), on Friday, 28 February.

In its Instagram farewell tribute accompanied by photos of Rachel at a special luncheon, the NGO praised her “unwavering support” for initiatives like the iNtsika yeThemba and Mbokodo programmes.

The organisation wrote: “We know she will continue to do incredible things. Rachel, you will always be a GBV activist at heart.”

It added that Justice Desk was saddened to learn that she had stepped down as CEO of the Kolisi Foundation but said it was confident that she will continue to do “incredible things”.

The NGO wished Rachel Kolisi well on her “next chapter”.

Rachel ‘confirms’ exit

On her Instagram, Rachel Kolisi seemingly confirmed the news after she removed “CEO of Kolisi Foundation” from her bio. It now reads: “Student, Mom, Speaker, and Director.”

The mother-of-two was appointed CEO of the Kolisi Foundation in 2023.

Fitness chapter: Rachel Kolisi’s healing journey through exercise

Rachel has been vocal about her post-divorce journey, sharing regular updates on her Instagram account as well as TikTok.

Rachel announced recently that she is launching a 21-day fitness challenge, which she labelled “simple, easy, and super effective”.

She took to her Instagram page to share that she is partnering with Jeff Fitness, a company that offers remote exercise guidance through its app. The challenge starts on 10 March.

“I have received thousands of messages from women all over the world sharing their stories of heartbreak, loss, devastation and disparity,” Rachel wrote on Instagram, announcing the challenge.

“And almost always they ask, ‘Where did you start your healing journey?’” she continued. “It was here. Exercising.”

Full-throttle

In the countdown to the start of the fitness challenge, Rachel shared a video clip of her in training mode on Facebook over the weekend.