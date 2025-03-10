‘He was full of praise for the nurses’: Most of Tom London’s accusations against Helen Joseph hospital dismissed

Tom London's claim of receiving poor clinical care was found to be unsubstantiated by the Health Ombud.

Though most of former radio talk show host Tom London’s claims were found to be unsubstantiated, the Health Ombud identified significant issues related to human resources (HR), staff shortages, cleanliness, security, and financial management at Helen Joseph Hospital.

The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) and the Health Ombud released the findings of a risk-based inspection and investigation into allegations against the tertiary hospital.

This followed a series of videos shared on social media in September last year by London, whose real name is Thomas Holmes, in which he alleged mistreatment, negligence and poor infrastructure at the hospital.

Watch the video below:

Helen Joseph Hospital investigation on Tom London’s allegations

Health Ombud Professor Taole Mokoena presented a summary of the investigative report at a media briefing on Monday.

He revealed that London, along with the hospital’s management, staff, and senior officials from the Gauteng Department of Health, were interviewed as part of the probe.

The hospital was also inspected.

“Not only where Tom London was accommodated, but in other parts of the hospital to assess the generality of the problems that he was experiencing in the ward,” Mokoena said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng health apologises for Tom London Helen Joseph treatment

The Health Ombud’s investigation primarily focused on clinical aspects, while the OHSC addressed infrastructure, HR, and governance concerns.

Mokoena confirmed that London’s claim of spending three days in the emergency department due to the unavailability of a bed was substantiated.

He stated that this was a breach of Regulation 22 of the National Health Act’s Norms and Standards, which requires health establishments to monitor waiting periods to prevent excessive delays.

Watch the briefing below:

However, London’s allegation that doctors at the hospital disrespected patients and treated them poorly was not substantiated.

“Interviews with patients who were in the same hospital ward as [London] disavowed this allegation,” Mokoena said.

“The only significant finding, which does not in any way sustain the allegation, is that one doctor against whom [London] specifically complained did not acknowledge him while perusing his medical records.

“The doctor explained that she did not want to disturb the bedside tutorials being given to medical students at a nearby bed and, therefore, consulted the notes without greeting him,” Mokoena said.

Helen Joseph Hospital staff examined Tom London

Similarly, the claim that X-ray staff forgot to administer radiocontrast media during London’s initial computed tomography (CT) scan was unsubstantiated.

“It is important to note that the clinical doctor responsible for the patient had ordered an uncontrasted scan as per routine in similar cases.

“It was only when the radiologist examined the CT scan did they find it necessary to perform a contrasted scan. This was done on the same day,” Mokoena said.

READ MORE: Tom London fundraiser launched as NHI concerns raised by medical association

The allegation that London was not attended to for 48 hours while in the ward was also disproven.

It was discovered, Mokoena said, that the broadcast journalist was examined daily a total of 23 times by different doctors during his admission.

“This excludes the examinations and treatments he received in the three days he spent in the emergency department.”

Tom London didn’t receive poor clinical care at Helen Joseph Hospital

London’s claim of receiving poor clinical care was also unsubstantiated.

“[London] received appropriate management and treatment for his primary condition, but he declined further surgical treatment at the hospital, preferring private hospital treatment instead.

“During the interview, [London] stated that he does not view the clinical care he received at the hospital as inadequate.

“He was full of praise for the hard work of the nurses who looked after him and indeed praised the treatment he received from some of the doctors,” Mokoena added.

London’s allegation that a deceased patient was left in the ward unattended for hours was also not substantiated.

“We found that the patient was certified dead at 06:30 in the morning and then logged in the mortuary two and a half hours later.”

ALSO READ: ‘Treat patients with dignity’: Reminder from Wits health sciences dean to Helen Joseph Hospital student doctors

Mokoena highlighted that the hospital has guidelines stating that a body should not remain in a ward for longer than two hours.

However, bodies must also be left to cool before being washed and draped for transport.

He explained rushing this process has, in the past, led to cases where patients were mistakenly presumed dead and later revived in the mortuary.

“They were people who when they get to the mortuary, they wake up and then shout [for help to get out] and often there would be nobody to open for them.”

Infrastructure and governance issues

Beyond London’s complaints, the investigation revealed additional systemic problems such as infrastructure at the hospital.

“There was peeling paint from the ceilings and walls. There were broken basins and taps, non-functioning electrical plugs, and poor water flow to the wards due to a weak pump,” Mokoena confirmed.

The HR department was found to be “completely dysfunctional”.

“There was a poor working relationship between the HR manager and subordinates, leading to a general breakdown of authority within HR management,” Mokoena stated.

READ MORE: Tom London complaint: ‘Helen Joseph Hospital needs a permanent CEO,’ says DA

The hospital also lacked stable, experienced, and permanent professional management.

“Most senior posts, including that of the CEO, are occupied by acting personnel.

“There is a general lack of governance, with departments functioning in silos and no policies or standard operating procedures in place at the hospital.”

Temporary senior managers were recently seconded to the hospital to address these issues, according to Mokoena.

Staff had previously raised complaints about hospital conditions with the provincial health department, leading to the deployment of senior managers from other institutions to help stabilise operations.

Support services and security

The hospital’s support services were found to be poor, with no inventory system in place.

“Soiled and dirty linen is left to pile up before being transported to an [external laundromat], which is a major issue.”

Mokoena pointed out that due to the lack of inventory, the hospital doesn’t know what has been sent or received from the laundromat, resulting in a linen shortage.

“Patients have to lie in bed without clean linen.”

Security was also inadequate.

“The security that is there at entry and exit points has a laissez-faire attitude,” Mokoena remarked.

Additionally, shortages or non-delivery of certain food items were identified.

“This is occasioned by the fact that several service providers go unpaid. In other words, their invoices are not paid at all or delayed,” he explained.

Staff shortages and corruption concerns

Staff shortages further compounded the hospital’s challenges as resignations have been increasing, especially in the emergency department.

Mokoena explained that when the emergency department was revamped and relocated, some nursing staff were unhappy with the new arrangement and resigned, further burdening remaining staff.

“The workload, which was already extreme, became even worse,” he added.

The hospital’s financial and supply chain management was also flagged as an “area of concern”.

“There is no clear separation of duties within the finance department, therefore, making it risky.”

He emphasised that not only does this result in delayed or missed payments, but it also raises concerns about payments to wrong suppliers.

“That’s a polite way of saying there might be corruption,” Mokoena continued.

The Health Ombud made several recommendations to the Gauteng Department of Health and Helen Joseph Hospital to address these systemic issues.

Hospital building ‘very old’

Additionally, OHSC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Siphiwe Mndaweni stated that the office conducted two inspections — one immediately after London’s videos surfaced and another two months later.

She highlighted the hospital’s aging infrastructure, noting that, at nearly 58 years old, the building was “very old”.

“It does have an ailing infrastructure,” Mndaweni said.

“Despite the old infrastructure, Helen Joseph Hospital has serious challenges of inadequate to poor general maintenance which further contributes to the progressive deterioration and decay of various sections of the hospital infrastructure.”

Mndaweni also pointed out that some lifts used to transport patients from the accident and emergency department to other departments were not operational.

The hospital, however, has an infrastructure plan in place to address the issues.

NOW READ: Gauteng health declare 85% patient satisfaction as AG reports R2.7 billion in irregular expenditure