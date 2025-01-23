‘Nothing needs to be said’: Lions fired up for Bulls showdown

'It’s fellow South Africans, guys that you know very well and play against a lot, and it is personal.'

Lions scrumhalf Morne Van den Berg says the players don’t need any extra motivation ahead of their massive URC derby against the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gallo Images

Lions scrumhalf Morne van den Berg said the team doesn’t need any extra motivation to get fired up for their huge United Rugby Championship (URC) cross-Jukskei derby against the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday (2.45pm).

It is a big game for the Lions, who have slipped to 12th on the URC table after losing their last three games against Leinster, Munster and the Stormers, and they need the win to get themselves back on track.

The Lions have also never beaten the Bulls at home in the URC, only winning once at Loftus in the last three seasons, while last season lost both games, including putting in a poor game at home which they will want to rectify.

“The coaches don’t have to say anything this week to get us fired up. We were disappointed with the game (against the Bulls) at Ellis Park last season and we haven’t been able to correct that performance,” said Van Den Berg.

“So the boys are definitely up for it. We have taken good learnings (from those games) and we know what to expect. We are planning really well and nothing more needs to be said. It is special to be a part of this game and it is one we want to win.”

Local derby run

The Lions‘ next five straight games are all against SA franchises, as they play the Bulls and Sharks twice, home and away, and host the Stormers.

Van den Berg admitted that the players really enjoy these match-ups as they try to get one over players that they know well and try to stand out against, especially as most of them will compete against each other for positions in the Springbok setup when the international season arrives.

“It is massive for us as players. It’s fellow South Africans, guys that you know very well and play against a lot, and it is personal. So these are the games you want to play in, do well in and it’s exciting for the public as well. It’s very exciting to play in these local derbies,” said Van den Berg.

“You will definitely see a bit of extra energy, some heavier collisions, and we are definitely going to be up for it. I love playing (against) the local franchises. Personally I love the physical challenge, and I pride myself on matching that physicality or even raising it.

“I (will) obviously play against guys that I played with at the Boks and competed against (for positions). But I think that is a side thought.

“The most important thing this weekend is to represent the Lions well, and to put our DNA on Saturday’s game and hopefully walk away with the win.”