OPINION: Rassie can call on Bok ‘old guard’ at any time

Makazole Mapimpi and Co are still playing rugby of the highest quality at Test level.

The next Rugby World Cup is three years away, in 2027, and much of the talk after the last event and currently has been about a number of the older guys in the Springbok squad and how long they will continue playing for the world champions.

Duane Vermeulen retired after helping the Boks win the 2023 title in France, but none of the other “veterans” have called it quits. And none seem to have any intention of hanging up their boots any time soon.

And why should they, to be honest?

Though some of them are well into their 30s, they are still delivering the goods, and at the next World Cup they have a chance to go three in a row.

Young stars

Yes, a number of younger players are always emerging with huge potential and talent, most recently the likes of Aphelele Fassi, Quan Horn, Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horne, Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Gerhard Steenekamp, Andre-Hugo Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar, and several others, but there’s still a place for hardened, experienced campaigners who’ve been there and done that.

Several of the men mentioned above will be at the World Cup in 2027, but for now there’s no reason to not pick the likes of Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Eben Etzebeth and many other double World Cup winners.

Le Roux, 35, is now just two Tests away from reaching the 100-Test cap mark and he’ll get there, but there’s no reason why he shouldn’t still be part of the Boks thereafter, especially if he’s still playing well, as he is.

And Mapimpi, 34, is still as deadly a finisher as ever out on the wing. He continues to surprise the nay-sayers and long may he continue to run out for the Boks.

The next World Cup may be just beyond some of the current Bok stars, but the good news is that if they’re needed in the build-up to that tournament, or in an emergency, Rassie Erasmus can call on them in the knowledge they’ll deliver more often than not.