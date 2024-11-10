Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

5 minute read

10 Nov 2024

09:28 pm

Springbok player ratings from 32-15 win against Scotland

The Boks were made to work extremely hard for their win, though they did score four tries in the match.

RG Snyman

Bok lock RG Snyman in action against Scotland on Sunday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Springboks beat Scotland 32-15 in their Test match played at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.

The world champions were pushed all the way in a nervy, error-ridden performance, but managed to score four tries to none to emerge as victors in their first match of three on this Northern Hemisphere tour.

Here is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Willie le Roux 7: The veteran fullback didn’t put a foot wrong in a solid outing. He kicked well out of hand, once brilliantly for Makazole Mapimpi’s second try, while he was good under the high ball and added his usual spark in attack.

Canan Moodie 7: He gave away a penalty early on for holding on and once knocked on badly from a pass, but he was excellent in the air, tackled strongly and was dangerous in open play.

Lukhanyo Am 6: Not quite at his best, but he carried nicely on occasion, running in space, tackled well and even got stuck in at the breakdowns, winning a penalty on one occasion.

Andre Esterhuizen 8: A big shift from the inside centre; he was the chief ball-carrier and regularly got the Boks over the gainline with his powerful runs. He tackled strongly, too.

Andre Esterhuizen
Andre Esterhuizen enjoyed a good Test against Scotland. Picture: Steve Haag / Gallo Images

Makazole Mapimpi 8: The wing continues to shine and showed he is far from being done with Test rugby. He got a yellow card, but he worked hard throughout the 80, and scored two tries from cross-kicks.

Handre Pollard 7: He made a good cross-field kick to Mapimpi for the winger’s first try, and kicked well at goal, but he also missed touch on occasion. A solid outing.

Jaden Hendrikse 6: His service was decent, his kicking was okay, but he knocked the ball on at the rucks on a few occasions. Not his best day at the office, was replaced with just over 10 to go.

Kwagga Smith 5: It was a fairly quiet outing by the work-horse who celebrated his 50th Test with a win. No 8 is probably not best suited to him and maybe he really is best off the bench.

Elrigh Louw 6: A decent outing by the Bulls man, who didn’t stop working until he was subbed in the 45th minute. He carried hard, and tackled well, and also played his part in the lineouts.

Marco van Staden 5: It was an unusually quiet game for the flanker, who got a rare chance to start. He made some big tackles, but he was bossed by the Scottish forwards in a number of areas of the game.

Franco Mostert 6: The veteran returned after a long injury layoff and looked a bit rusty. He gave away a few penalties, and also missed a few lineout throws. Only lasted until half-time.

Eben Etzebeth 8: The captain on the day put in a number of tackles, one crucial one on Duhan van der Merwe, he carried hard and cleaned up loose ball, and was strong in the lineouts.

Thomas du Toit 6: He didn’t get too many opportunities to scrum, but the Boks dominated the set-piece, with him at No 3. He gave away a penalty in the scrum on one occasion, but made up for it with a well-taken try.

Thomas du Toit
Thomas du Toit scored one of the Boks’ four tries. Picture: Steve Haag / Gallo Images

Bongi Mbonambi 5: Not only his fault, but the Bok lineout again didn’t function too well, with him missing a few throws. Also wasn’t as busy as usual in the loose.

Ox Nche 7: Another Bok player who didn’t ever quite get into the swing of things. He was quiet in general play, did what he had to, but got the better of his opponent in the scrums with another powerful display.

Bench 8: Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi and Jasper Wiese all came on early in the second half and while it took them a little time to make an impact, they eventually did, with the scrum dominating and winning penalties and the players carrying hard and tackling well, helping the Boks win a tight Test.

Every man played his part, but Snyman was particularly good, while Grant Williams, the only back on the bench, came on with 12 minutes to play.

Read more on these topics

Scotland rugby team Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Moving up the ranks: Zuma appoints Floyd Shivambu as MK party secretary-general [VIDEO]
News EXCLUSIVE: Activist Devon Hofmeyr hits pause – family first in new chapter
News Mark Lifman: Who is ‘Johnny Bacardi’ and what happened at James Small’s Café Caprice?
South Africa Eskom’s threat to cut power in Gauteng ‘raises questions about fairness’ – These areas may be affected
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Trump gevaar is solely in SA’s hands

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES