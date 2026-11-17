The northern teams need to be consistently competitive against the south.

Of course it’s never nice to lose, though we as Springbok fans do take delight in the All Blacks and Wallabies losing.

I suppose that’s normal … you really only want your own team to win.

So, while it’s not lekker that the Boks lost to France last Friday, the defeats by the All Blacks (to Wales) and Australia (to Scotland) make it a little more bearable (almost).

And the reality is the wins at the weekend by five of the northern hemisphere sides – France (21-19 against the Boks), England (78-15 against Japan), Scotland (15-12 against Australia), Wales (35-28 against New Zealand) and Ireland (43-15 against Fiji) – make the new Nations Championship all the more exciting.

Even Italy got close to toppling Argentina (losing 14-19).

Rugby needs to be competitive and the performances at the weekend by Wales and Scotland are encouraging.

Consistency is key

England, France and Ireland have always been competitive, especially at home, but if they can continue to show the form they’ve displayed in the last few weeks then they’ll certainly back themselves to be genuine contenders at the next Rugby World Cup – and the more teams who’re in with a shout the better.

Of course, the trick is to get up there and stay there and put repeat performances together – like the Boks and All Blacks have done in the last decade or so.

Wales beating the All Blacks was a fantastic result for them – and the game – but it mustn’t be a flash in the pan. Let’s see what they do against a desperate Australia, who’ve lost four in a row, this weekend.

Scotland, too, need to turn their promise into real results, over and over again.

And Italy have been a part of the Six Nations for years now, yet they still battle to pick up wins, whether it’s against the northern hemisphere teams or southern hemisphere teams. They really need to start winning more often.

But, it’s been a good and competitive November Test programme, and that’s good for the game, keeping it interesting.

And no matter what happens in the next two weekends, next year’s World Cup is already looking like it could be the most competitive ever.