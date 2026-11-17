Eben Etzebeth will look to bring his usual fire to the fore to help inspire the Springboks in their match against Ireland.

The timely return of Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth to the starting side will hopefully give them a lift as they head into their must-win final Nations Championship pool match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

After a tight 21-19 defeat to France over the past weekend, the Boks were overtaken on the south section log by the All Blacks, who picked up two bonus points despite being stunned by Wales, which puts them in the driving seat to qualify for the tournament “final” at Twickenham next weekend.

If the All Blacks beat England with a bonus point in the earlier match on Saturday they will finish top of the south section log, but if they win without a bonus point or lose, the Boks could get back ahead of them, provided they beat Ireland, while they might also need a bonus point.

Having the experience of Etzebeth, who recovered from injury to join the Bok squad ahead of the past weekend’s match, could prove vital for them, as they chase back-to-back wins over Ireland, after defeating them in Dublin last year.

“It’s good to have him back. Last week was touch and go because he only landed on Monday morning. We wanted to make sure he got through some training sessions and because it was a six day turnaround (between the Italy and France games), so we only had two training sessions,” explained Erasmus at Monday’s team announcement.

“He probably could have played (against France). But we are glad that we got some minutes into Sous (Franco Mostert, who came off the bench), and Lood (de Jager) got some more game time, along with Ruan (Nortje).

“We unfortunately didn’t get the (positive) result. But it’s always nice to have the most capped Springbok ever back in the team.”

Bok changes

Etzebeth comes in at lock for De Jager, who drops to the bench while Mostert slips out of the match 23.

The only enforced change to the Bok game squad sees Cameron Hanekom come in at eighthman for Jasper Wiese, who is suspended after his red card against France, with Marco van Staden coming in to provide cover on the bench.

The start is well deserved for Hanekom, who has played extremely well off the bench in five of the Boks’ last six matches, and he will likely relish showing what he can do in just his third start for the team.

Other changes to the match 23 see Grant Williams and Canan Moodie replace Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok on the bench.

Both Williams and Moodie will be eager to impress as injuries and the form of players ahead of them have limited their Bok appearances this season.

Williams has played just four of the Boks’ 11 matches over their international campaign so far, with two starts and two bench showings, while Moodie has played three times, twice starting and once off the bench.

Springbok starting XV

Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morné van den Berg, Cameron Hanekom, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché

Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams Canan Moodie