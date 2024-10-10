OPINION: World Rugby’s law tinkering deserves a red card

New fans are continually having to get used to a new set of laws and rules.

Can anyone remember when football authorities changed any of the laws or rules governing the game? Has it ever happened?

The same goes for cricket. Bar the introduction of Hawkeye and VAR and fielding changes, the rules and laws in cricket and football have pretty much stayed the same from when those sports were invented.

But what about rugby?

Heck, it looks like those who’re tasked with administering the game are hellbent on being relevant by wanting to change the laws every year or so. And if not change, then at least tweak them, add to them or take away.

It really is a bit of a joke.

If you’re not aware, World Rugby announced on Tuesday that, following limited trials, they were a step closer to implementing new laws.

Aimed at fans?

What is mind-boggling is that rugby’s governing body has called the new laws ‘fan-focused’, claiming they are aimed at enhancing both the fan and player experience.

The question is which fans did they ask about the laws? And how does World Rugby know what the fans want?

If anything, the fans are continually being confused by the law changes and variations and anyone new coming into the sport is as bewildered as those weekend fans who watch Test matches only from the comfort of their couches.

Last season they had to get used to one thing, this season it’s something different.

New rules

For those who don’t know, some of World Rugby’s proposals include: Players can call a mark from a kick-off or restart to encourage contestable kick-offs, the ball must be played after one stoppage of the maul, and the call will be ‘play on’ when lineouts are uncontested, whether a throw-in is crooked or not.

These changes are designed to speed up the game, ensure less stoppages and be more fan-friendly.

The bigger issue at stake in rugby is, are there not enough laws and rules already? And when will World Rugby be satisfied they have the perfect set of laws, and then stick to them?

I haven’t even mentioned the 20-minute red card rule, because that’s a discussion on its own.

Come on World Rugby, enough is enough. Stop confusing everybody!