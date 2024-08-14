OPINION: Boks Test, Dricus fight is a double header for the ages

The world champion Springboks and SA UFC champion Dricus du Plessis will both be in action on the same weekend, in Perth, on Saturday.

The whole nation will be watching with great interest over the weekend when possibly the biggest double header in South African sport takes place in Perth.

The four-time rugby world champions, the Springboks, take on the Wallabies at the Optus Stadium on Saturday morning SA time (11.55am) in their second Rugby Championship encounter, and then, less than 24 hours later, on Sunday morning at the RAC Arena the “one-man Springbok team” — Dricus du Plessis — will be hoping to successfully defend the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title when he comes up against former champion Israel Adesanya in what could be one of the fights of the year.

Time for talking is over

The bad blood between the two men has been boiling for some time now and finally the time for talking is over.

The two have been embroiled in a war of words over who is truly African, with Adesanya being born in Nigeria, but over his career he has trained and lived in New Zealand, China and the United States, while Du Plessis is the only fighter on the UFC roster to have been born, raised and train on the African continent, and he still does so with his base in Pretoria.

Now while all this talking has been great to develop an electric atmosphere ahead of fight day, it is now time to see who is the best fighter.

Why not in Africa?

The only issue I have with this encounter is the fact that it is not taking place on the African continent.

Ever since Du Plessis won the title back in January the UFC have been trying hard to give him his defence in Africa but currently it is not logistically possible.

Many venues were thrown in the hat including in Pretoria, the Cape Town Stadium and even FNB Stadium in Johannesburg but sadly none of these transpired in time.

Although Australia may not seem to be the best place for the South African to go and defend his title, the western city of Perth is famous for being home to thousands of South Africans who have left the country.

So, in essence, this may be the second best choice for Du Plessis in what will arguably be his biggest and toughest fight.

Regardless of the venue, he has said he will be bringing the best version of himself and he will no doubt make all South Africans — and Africans — proud.