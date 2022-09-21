Pieter-Steph honoured to be back where it all started

Ross Roche

Springbok loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit is excited to be back where it all started for him as the Boks prepare to take on Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Du Toit began his senior career at the Sharks back in 2012 and spent four seasons at the union before moving on, and he will be keen to put in a big performance in front of the Durban faithful in the match.

“It’s going to be awesome to play in front of a full stadium in Durban. It’s where my rugby career started, so it’s an unbelievable privilege to be back here,” said Du Toit.

“It’s a big honour for me to be part of the squad, and especially to play on Saturday. Our approach is to win the match and try and get five points out of it.

“Luckily enough before the game we will know exactly what New Zealand did against Australia. So we will make plans for the game, but we won’t change too much.”

Big result

The Boks will possibly be chasing a big result to try and win the Rugby Championship on points difference, so they cannot afford to slip up like they did in the second half of the past weekend’s game where they allowed Argentina to fight back before pulling away again.

“I think it was a lack of concentration from our side. Sometimes when things are going well in a game you get into a comfort zone and you don’t want to do that. You want to keep on pushing, working hard and sticking to the game plan and not going away from it,” explained Du Toit.

“But Argentina are a good team. They pride themselves on their set pieces, where they try and get penalties at scrum time and in the lineout mauls. So it’s something both teams pride themselves on and is one of their strong points that we have to prepare well for.

“I think what makes them dangerous is they’ve got guys who play towards their strengths and guys who do the dirty work as well. One guy loves to play towards the ball, while another does all the dirty work, hitting the rucks the whole time and tries to intimidate you physically.”