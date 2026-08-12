Playing selector: Who will start for the Boks in first Test against All Blacks?

Rassie Erasmus' next big move as coach is naming his matchday-23 to face the All Blacks in the first Test at Ellis Park.

The Springboks wrapped up their pre-All Blacks series buildup at the weekend with a hard-fought win against Argentina in Buenos Aires. They now turn their attention to the four Tests they will play against New Zealand, starting next weekend at Ellis Park.

Having seen his team in action against the Barbarians, England, Scotland, Wales and Argentina, and an SA A team take on Zimbabwe, coach Rassie Erasmus has cast his net wide this season.

Here we take a look at all his options for next week’s first Test in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry and who could get the nod for the starting XV.

Fullback

While Aphelele Fassi has played a fair bit for the Boks in recent weeks, there can be no doubt Damian Willemse will wear the No 15 jersey at Ellis Park. He is the best fullback in the country and has shown over the last few years he is sound defensively and excellent on attack.

Wings

Because of his height Ethan Hooker would be a consideration, but Erasmus is likely to stick with Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse. They are proven performers at Test level and have an X-factor with ball in hand. They’re also strong in the air and solid in defence. Edwill van der Merwe will also have to wait for his chance.

Centres

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will continue their partnership in the Bok midfield. There is simply no reason to go with anyone else; they’re experienced operators who command respect from the opposition. Andre Esterhuizen might find himself on the bench, while Canan Moodie plays a back-up role for now.

Flyhalf

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is back after an injury layoff, but he looked a little rusty against the Pumas. Handre Pollard is the experienced Test star, while Manie Libbok brings something different to the setup. Don’t be surprise if Erasmus goes with Libbok and puts SFM on the bench. Quan Horn meanwhile will have to wait for his turn.

Will Manie Libbok wear the No 10 on his back next Saturday? Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Scrumhalf

Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach are the two best options at this stage; it just depends who starts and who plays off the bench. Morne van den Berg, because of his limited game time, and Herschel Jantjies are unlikely to feature in the first Test. It remains a pity Embrose Papier isn’t in the mix.

Eighthman

Cameron Hanekom enjoyed a fabulous outing against the Pumas, but he, too, will have to sit back and cheer on the Boks from the stands, like so many squad members. Jasper Wiese is the first-choice No 8, and rightly so. He’s done it all before and is exactly the kind of eighthman Erasmus likes.

Flanks

Pieter-Steph du Toit will wear the No 7 jersey but who plays openside depends on the severity of Siya Kolisi’s hamstring injury. Young Paul de Villiers is now a real option, but so, too, is veteran Deon Fourie. Marco van Staden will no doubt fill a spot on the bench. Ben-Jason Dixon will miss out for now.

Locks

Does Erasmus risk Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, who both returned just last weekend? Probably. However, Ruan Nortje has always played well in his few appearances at Test level and could slot in at No 5 lock, while Cobus Wiese might have to be happy with a bench spot, at best. Franco Mostert is yet to play this year.

Lock Ruan Nortje has a good chance of calling the Boks’ lineouts next weekend. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Props

A seriously stacked department, but expect Thomas du Toit and Ox Nche, if he’s fit, to start. If not available, Gerhard Steenekamp will start at No 1. Wilco Louw is likely to play off the bench, with Zachary Porthen or Carlu Sadie also set for an impact role. Boan Venter will miss out on the matchday-23.

Hooker

Malcolm Marx will wear the No 2 jumper and could play deep into the match. Johan Grobbelaar has a case to be the back-up on the bench, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Erasmus named Jan-Hendrik Wessels as his bench man. Van Staden could also cover hooker and now, too, Fourie.