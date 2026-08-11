All Blacks rout Sharks in RGR tour match in cold and wet Durban

The Sharks were completely dominated by a powerful All Blacks side, that hit their straps after struggling in their opener against the Stormers.

The All Blacks took a bit of time to get going but eventually hit their straps against the unfortunate Sharks, powering their way to a thumping 54-0 win in their second match of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour, at Kings Park in a cold and wet Durban on Tuesday night.

After the Stormers pushed the All Blacks all the way in their opener in Cape Town last week, the Sharks were unable to do the same, despite a bright start and managing to still be in the game at halftime, as the visitors kicked it up a gear in the second half.

The All Blacks will be a lot more pleased with that performance than they were after their opening match, and they will now be looking build on that against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, before facing the Springboks in the first Test at Ellis Park next weekend.

It was the Sharks who enjoyed a strong start to the match, with them largely dominating the opening 10 minutes, and spending a fair bit of time in the All Blacks half and 22m, but they were unable to take advantage, as they were held up over the line once.

That allowed the All Blacks to grow into the game and they finally opened the scoring in the 19th minute, after fielding an up and under on the Sharks 22m they worked their way in and onto the try line, where soft hands found wing Fehi Fineanganofo to go over in the corner for the converted score.

Not denied

All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie then thought he had scored, only for a knock on to be picked up as he was grounding the ball, but he wasn’t to be denied in the 29th minute as they attacked off a lineout, kicked out wide and McKenzie received the inside ball to go over in the corner.

Flyhalf Ruben Love slotted the conversion from touch to put them into a solid 14-0 lead, which they were unable to extend over the final 10 minutes of the half.

The All Blacks came out firing in the second half, taking play straight into the Sharks 22m, and from a tap and go the ball was slung out wide to wing Caleb Clarke to score their third.

It was now getting dangerous for the Sharks with the All Blacks hitting their straps as Fineanganofo dotted his second, followed over by centre Jordie Barrett and scrumhalf Kyle Preston in quick succession, while Love continued nailing his conversions to put them 42-0 up in the 64th minute.

Former All Blacks legend Ma’a Nonu came on for his Sharks debut in the final quarter, but it didn’t lift the home side, as replacement back Timoci Tavatavanawai and flank Sam Darry crashed over for late tries to seal a big win.

Scorers

All Blacks: Tries – Fehi Fineanganofo (2), Damian McKenzie, Caleb Clarke, Jordie Barrett, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Sam Darry; Conversions – Ruben Love (7)