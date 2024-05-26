Plumtree among new faces to feature for Wales against Boks

Plumtree is expected to be one of the new faces to feature for Wales against world champion Springboks. Picture: Gruffydd Thomas/Gallo Images

Taine Plumtree is reportedly among the new faces expected to feature for Wales against the world champion Springboks at Twickenham in June,

Warren Gatland is set to name his squad early next month, and as the 22 June Test falls outside World Rugby’s designated international window, the Welsh Dragons will be without many key players who play in England and France.

According to a Wales Online article by Steffan Thomas, the London match against the Boks will be crucial for less experienced Wales players like loose forward Plumtree, son of Challenge Cup-winning Sharks head coach John Plumtree.

Following this Bok clash, Wales will head to Australia for two Tests against the Wallabies and an uncapped match against the Reds.

Gatland a fan of Plumtree

“Gatland has previously stated how highly he rates Plumtree who was included in his extended World Cup training squad before playing a single game of rugby in Wales,” Thomas writes.

“Unfortunately Plumtree missed the Six Nations because of a shoulder injury but has shown up well for the Scarlets in recent weeks.

“Plumtree has a nice blend of athleticism and physicality while he is an excellent lineout forward. The 24-year-old is an extremely skilful player and is someone with a high ceiling.

“Facing South Africa will be a good barometer of where he’s currently at.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.