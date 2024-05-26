Stormers star gets Bok call

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the DHL Stormers over the past two seasons, making 39 appearances in all competitions.

BJ Dixon has been spotted in the most recent Springboks alignment camp. Picture: Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images.

A key member of the DHL Stormers pack has seen his hard work rewarded with a place in the most recent Springbok alignment camp.

BJ Dixon was seen in photos posted on the Springboks’ social media pages of the alignment camp held in Cape Town this past week.

May 23, 2024

The Springboks did not release an official list of names that were part of the camp and Dixon was not part of the 43 players that attended the first camp in February.

Able to double as a blindside flank and lock, Dixon has impressed with his hard work on defence and his physicality.

“We think BJ is a diamond in the rough,” John Dobson told Sunday newspaper Rapport.

“He still has things to work on, but he gives a team size (109kg and 1.98m), intensity and physicality. He has a huge engine.

“BJ is fearless and reminds me of some big names who represented the Boks at blindside flank.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.