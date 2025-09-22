Plumtree names tour squad: Sharks missing several stars for URC start

The team from Durban face three tough away games first-up against Glasgow, Dragons and Leinster.

It doesn’t get any tougher than this.

An injury hit Sharks squad that is also missing several Springbok players open their 2025/26 United Rugby Championship campaign against former champions, Glasgow Warriors, in Scotland on Friday night.

No less than 20 players are out of action with injuries, including Aphelele Fassi, Jason Jenkins Emile van Heerden, Jordan Hendrikse, Siya Masuku and Trevor Nyakane, while Bok stars Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Grant Williams, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker and Makazole Mapimpi are all involved with the Boks, who take on Argentina in Durban this weekend in the Rugby Championship.

The 29-man Sharks tour party to Europe though still includes some quality players, but the Sharks will have to be at their best if they’re to return home in a few weeks’ time with a win in the bag. After the match against Glasgow on Friday, they take on the Dragons and Irish powerhouse Leinster.

“The pre-season was a bit disjointed with injuries and players unavailable, as well as players involved in the Currie Cup campaign,” explained coach John Plumtree on the eve of the team’s departure.

“However, over the last few weeks it’s been good to get everyone back in and start building towards this tour. So, there are some challenges.”

Three tough matches

Looking ahead to the tour and the first-round match against the 2024 champions, Glasgow, Plumtree admitted his team have a big challenge ahead of them.

“Glasgow are obviously a tough side, a champion team two years ago and always tough to beat at home, so it’s going to be a massive challenge for the boys.

“The Dragons in week two in Wales will also be demanding, in the early part of the season these teams are all tough to beat when they’re all fresh. Then finishing with Leinster, that’s going to be another big game, it’s Leinster after all.

“But we’re ready to go and looking forward to getting away and spending some time together.”

Vincent Tshituka will captain the squad that also includes Francois Venter, Lukhanyo Am, Marvin Orie, Phepsi Buthulezi, Ruan Dreyer, Jaden Hendrikse, Edwill van der Merwe, Yaw Penxe and former SA U20 stars Bathobile Hlekani and Ceano Everson.

Tour squad

Forwards: Bathobele Hlekani, Cameron Dawson, Cebo Dlamini, Dian Bleuler, Eduan Swart, Emmanuel Tshituka, Fez Mbatha, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Marvin Orie, Mawande Mdanda, Nick Hatton, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ruan Dreyer, Simphiwe Matanzima, Tino Mavesere, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Willem van den Hever

Backs: Ceano Everson, Christie Grobbelaar, Edwill van der Merwe, Francois Venter, Hakeem Kunene, Jaden Hendrikse, Jurenzo Julius, Lukhanyo Am, Phikolomzi Sobahle, Jean Smith, Ross Braude, Yaw Penxe