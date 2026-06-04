‘I have become a lot calmer’: Papier after being named URC SA Player of the Season

"I just kept working. I knew I could still do it. It was just little things I had to work on," said the Bulls scrumhalf after receiving his award.

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier has been named the United Rugby Championship’s South African Player of the Season.

His award comes after the Lions’ Quan Horn won the Ironman award, Chris Smith won the Golden Boot, and the Stormers’ Evan Roos won Top Try Scorer.

Furthermore, nine South Africans were included in the URC’s Elite XV, including Papier, Horn and Roos.

Papier wins big

Papier’s selection was determined by votes from the Springbok coaches, the four franchise coaches and broadcast commentators from South Africa.

Utilising his scintillating speed, Papier scored nine tries in the regular season, plus two more during a Player of the Match display in the quarter-final victory over Munster, while he has also delivered five assists, beaten 25 defenders and made 15 clean breaks.

His irresistible form saw him called up to the recent Springbok alignment camp, raising the prospect that his eight-year wait for another Test opportunity could end soon.

The Western Cape-born No 9 was just 21 when he was first called up by South Africa in 2018, making his Test debut against Wales that summer.

He went on to win seven caps during that year, but since then, he has been in the international wilderness.

However, that could all be about to change with his recall, especially with Cobus Reinach racing to be fit in time for the start of the international season, and fellow scrumhalves Grant Williams, Morné van den Berg and Jaden Hendrikse also out injured.

‘I have become a lot calmer’

“I just kept working and I knew I could still do it. It was just little things I had to work on,” said the 29-year-old.

“I have become a lot calmer over the years and started making better decisions on the field.

“In the past, I used to just pass a lot and see what happened, but now I analyse teams.

“The more experience you gain, the better decisions you make. You can see when the forwards are going forward or being tackled backwards, then you know when to make the ball slow or fast.”

Meanwhile, Uster prop Angus Bell won the Try of the Season award.