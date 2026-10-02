URC result: Poor Stormers performance hands Edinburgh tight win

The Stormers now head back to SA from their two-game tour to the UK to start their URC season with one win and one loss.

A poor performance from the Stormers in difficult blustery conditions cost them dearly as they fell to a disappointing 17-13 loss to Edinburgh in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at the Hive Stadium on Friday night.

The conditions did play a part in the Stormers troubles, but their misfiring lineout and a number of errors proved costly, despite their firing scrum keeping them well in the fight over the match.

They do walk away with a losing bonus point, but the Stormers will also know this was an opportunity missed to return to South Africa with two wins from their UK tour to start the season, and this result will make next weekend’s home clash against the Sharks all the more important.

First half

The first half was an incredibly tough affair for the Stormers playing against the wind, which was also very tricky for the home side playing with it, which led to a massive arm wrestle that saw Edinburgh take a 3-0 lead into the halftime break.

The only points of the half came from a sixth minute penalty to Edinburgh flyhalf James Grayson, while Stormers flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed saw his penalty attempt in the 12th minute sail wide, while Grayson was also affected by the wind as his 17th minute shot curled wide.

A dismal Stormers lineout also played a part in their struggles, although the wind was also a big factor, as they only secured four of 11 lineouts in the first half, and they also needed a huge defensive shift at the end of the first half to keep the hosts from getting the first try.

With the wind at their backs the Stormers immediately improved in the second half, and two penalties from dead in front in the 48th and 51st minutes from Ahmed put the visitors into the lead.

But seven minutes later Edinburgh got the first try of the match to get back in front, after another poor Stormers lineout near halfway was overthrown allowing the hosts to attack.

Replacement hooker Jerry Blyth-Lafferty bounced off a defender and made a stunning break, getting into the 22m before being brought down short, a few phases later replacement prop Paul Hill powered over for the try, which was converted by Grayson to put them 10-6 up.

Double blow

It was also a double blow for the Stormers as wing Seabelo Senatla was yellow carded for trying to kill the ball at the ruck in the build up to the try.

The Stormers however coming firing right back, and first saw the team numbers levelled when Edinburgh flank Freddy Douglas was yellow carded in the 63rd minute for an infringement at the breakdown in the 22m after his team had been warned.

That allowed the Stormers to choose to scrum and attack, with replacement back Wandisile Simelane going over in the corner, but the TMO saw the tip of his boot just in touch and overturned the try.

But that didn’t deter the Stormers who had penalty advantage, and they chose to scrum again, this time powering their scrum towards the line and eighthman Hacjivah Dayimani picked up at the back and slammed over to score, with Ahmed’s extras giving them a 13-10 lead in the 66th minute.

The see-saw half continued as the Edinburgh came back again, making their way into the Stormers 22m, where they worked space out wide and a long bouncing pass was picked up by replacement back Rory McHaffie to score in the corner, followed by Grayson making a mockery of the wind by slotting an incredible conversion from the touchline.

That gave them a four point lead with seven minutes left, and despite the Stormers having a last chance by kicking a penalty into the Edinburgh 22m with time up on the clock, it was fittingly their dreadful lineout that cost them the match as they lost another one to hand the hosts the win.

Scorers

Edinburgh: Tries – Paul Hill, Rory McHaffie; Conversions – James Grayson (2); Penalty – Grayson

Stormers: Try – Hacjivah Dayimani; Conversion – Yaqeen Ahmed; Penalties – Ahmed (2)