Kriel or Am, Boks’ De Allende ‘privileged’ to partner world’s best No 13

At the moment Jesse Kriel is the man playing outside centre, but Lukhanyo Am has filled the position before and could slot back in at any time.

Springbok inside centre Damian de Allende says he is privileged to play alongside the world’s best outside centre, whether the person picked to start is Jesse Kriel or Lukhanyo Am.

De Allende, who wears the Bok No 12 jersey, was talking ahead of this Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies in Brisbane.

The impressive Kriel has become the Boks’ first choice outside centre due to Am’s recent injury struggles and he will be lining up next to De Allende for a record extending 31st start this weekend.

Am is however finding his way back to top form and will provide stiff competition for Kriel for the No 13 jersey over the rest of the season.

De Allende says he is just happy to be able to play with either man outside him.

“I don’t know who between them is number one and number two in the world, and I don’t mind who I play with,” said De Allende ahead of this weekend’s match.

“They could both be number one. I think they are the best in the world, and I am just privileged to play next to them. I am glad they are on my outside, whether it’s Jesse or Lukhanyo.”

Rough couple seasons

De Allende added Am had been through a tough time recently, but was pleased to see him back in action. “For Lukhanyo, it’s been a rough couple of seasons with weird injuries and some niggles. It’s been unfortunate, but it was lovely to see him play against Portugal (a few weeks ago).

“I know we lost Andre (Esterhuizen) quite early (in the game to a red card), but how Lukhanyo commanded the backline, he covered 12 and 13, was impressive. For him to do that in his first Test after a long time off speaks volumes about him.”

Looking ahead to the match in Brisbane this weekend, De Allende said he was excited about the centre battle that is coming up.

“I’ve obviously done a lot of analysis these past couple of weeks (on the Wallabies’ centres) and I have watched quite a bit of their Super Rugby while I was (playing) in Japan, so I have a good idea of how they want to play, what their style is. I also played against their centres before so I know what to expect,” said De Allende.

“The way the Australian sides have started to play, it’s been a bit more dynamic and a bit more free-flowing. They played very well against Wales (last month). They managed the game quite nicely and we’ve come up with great plans to try and counter what they’re getting right.

“I think we are a lot more prepared than was the case was in 2022 (when the Boks lost their opener in Adelaide and won the second game in Sydney).”