OPINION: SA flyhalves queuing up to wear Springbok No 10 jersey

The world champions are now spoiled for choice at flyhalf.

The Springboks are suddenly styling in the flyhalf department as they look to build depth in their squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup taking place in Australia.

Heading into the previous two World Cups, in Japan in 2019 and in France last year, the Boks were very thin at pivot.

Going into the Japan showpiece tournament the Boks had Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies as their two out and out flyhalves, while Frans Steyn provided cover in the position.

During the four-year cycle going into the France event, the Boks were unable to boost their flyhalf stocks, after they lost Jantjies due to a number of off field misdemeanours, followed by him being banned for doping, while Steyn retired from rugby.

They did, however, remain in the same position thanks to utility back Damian Willemse’s emergence as a flyhalf option when Pollard was injured, while Manie Libbok crucially made his Bok debut in November 2022.

Going into last year’s World Cup in France the Boks initially only had Libbok and Willemse as their flyhalf options, due to Pollard being injured, but he was a late call-up to the group once he was over his setback and hooker Malcolm Marx pulled out of the tournament because of a knee injury. Pollard went on to play a major role in the Boks winning the title.

Jordan Hendrikse made his debut earlier this year. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Flyhalf boom

This year though the Boks have seen a boom in their flyhalf stocks, with Pollard, Libbok and Willemse, once fit, all expected to play a part in the Boks’ season and their journey to the 2027 World Cup, while a number of youngsters have now also come through the ranks.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the most exciting of the lot and will make his first start for the Boks against the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship opener in Brisbane on Saturday.

Before the international season there were still debates on what would be the best position for the Stormers utility back, but Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is convinced that he is an out and out flyhalf, with three of his four Bok appearances off the bench coming in the position.

Former Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse also made his Bok debut this year, starting in the opening match of the season against Wales, while the Sharks’ Siya Masuku and the Lions’ Sanele Nohamba are also options for the future.

Looking ahead, the Boks now seem spoiled for choice in the flyhalf position.