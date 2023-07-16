Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

By sarugbymag
1 minute read
16 Jul 2023
10:22 am

Rassie defends referee Raynal

By sarugbymag

“His [Raynal] performance was much better than ours.”

Mathieu Raynal
Rassie Erasmus says the French official is not to blame for the Springboks losing to the All Blacks, but they were the master of their own demise. Picture: Getty Images

While referee Mathieu Raynal got a thumbs-down from fans after South Africa lost to the All Blacks in Auckland, Rassie Erasmus said the Springboks were the masters of their own demise.

The Springboks struggled to adjust to Raynal’s interpretation of the breakdown and missed out on a potential try in the first half after it was adjudged that Cheslin Kolbe had knocked on.

ALSO READ: Springboks to take positives out of All Blacks mauling

However, Erasmus defended the French official, admitting that the Springboks were not up to standard in the 35-20 loss at the Mount Smart Stadium.

Poor performance

“His [Raynal] performance was much better than ours,” said Erasmus on social media.

This came after Erasmus said the Bok coaches “made some errors” and congratulated New Zealand for a brilliant first 20 minutes, during which they opened up a 17-point lead.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Read more on these topics