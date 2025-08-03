Rassie says he doesn’t have a first-choice flyhalf: ‘Each one has his strengths’

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said using Handré Pollard, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok as the situation called also made the team harder to analyse.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says he does not have a first-choice flyhalf and will use all three players in his squad in different situations this year’s Rugby Championship.

He said the opposition, game plan for the week, and how his bench was split would all determine which No 10 he plays. They all have their own strengths and weaknesses.

The Springboks generally kicked for touch when they won a penalty in their early-season games against the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia. But a traditional approach may be required against tougher opposition in the Rugby Championship, especially when games are tight.

The Springbok flyhalf conundrum

The Springboks won their last match 55–10, against Georgia at Mbombela Stadium, despite starting flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu missing four of his five kicks. He was replaced in the second half by Handré Pollard, who was excellent in front of the posts, as always. He nailed all four of his conversions and scored a try.

But Erasmus has opted to start with Feinberg-Mngomezulu or Manie Libbok in most matches lately, using the other player or Pollard from the bench. Pollard only started one of the four games so far, though he played the full 80 minutes against Italy at Loftus.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Libbok have been stronger in open play than Pollard, though less dependable in front of posts. The former achieved an 85.7% kicking success rate in the last United Rugby Championship, while his Stormers teammate Libbok recorded 72.6%.

Yet it was Libbok who shone in front of posts in the second Italy Test, coming back from two misses to slotting his next five.

It is somewhat of a conundrum for Erasmus, who was evidently backing Libbok and Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s open play, after they shone in the URC. But it is hard to judge the number of potential points they created versus those they lost in front of posts.

Rassie: Using all three makes the team less predictable

“I actually think all three of them are above average in every single department,” Erasmus said. “Each one has his different strengths. I think it will depend on the opposition.”

He said it would also depend on his forward-back bench split, and he may even employ utility back Damian Willemse.

“It will depend on whether we go a 6–2 split or 7–1 or 5–3. Probably if you go 6–2, someone like Sacha will work lekker, or Damian Willemse. It will depend on what the plan is on the day.

“We don’t have a first choice currently. If it was now a semi-final or final, it will be this flyhalf. If it is a running open game and we have a 7–1 split, it will be this guy. Then, if we really want to grind it out, it will be that guy.

“We like to think that doesn’t just keep our options open, but it’s harder to analyse. Less predictable.”